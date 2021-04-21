Global Third-Party Risk Management Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Third-Party Risk Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033127/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $973.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR

- The Third-Party Risk Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$973.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Aravo

Bitsight Technologies

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

Galvanize

Genpact

IBM

KPMG

LogicManager

MetricStream

NAVEX Global

OneTrust

Optiv Security

Prevalent

ProcessUnity

PwC

RapidRatings

Resolver

Riskpro

RSA Security (Dell)

SAI Global

Venminder







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033127/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Government,

Defense & Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Government, Defense &

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government, Defense &

Aerospace by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail & Consumer

Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail &

Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail &

Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail &

Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party

Risk Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party

Risk Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense &

Aerospace and Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party

Risk Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare &

Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail &

Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Third-Party Risk Management

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and Retail & Consumer

Goods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party

Risk Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Risk

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party

Risk Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense &

Aerospace and Retail & Consumer Goods - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Third-Party Risk

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Defense & Aerospace and

Retail & Consumer Goods Markets - Independent Analysis of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033127/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________