Beko U.S. Boldly Expands Its Commitment to Personal and Planetary Health This Earth Day

BOLLINGBROOK, Ill., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guided by the premise that healthy living is only truly possible on a healthy planet, Beko U.S., Inc. is expanding its commitment to sustainability, health and wellness this Earth Day with the release of bold new programs and products in the pipeline that guide Americans toward a net-zero carbon footprint.

Europe’s #2 appliance manufacturer continues to make inroads into the U.S. as the industry’s first appliance brand simultaneously dedicated to personal and planetary health with the U.S. premiere of a new global sustainability video that serves as the rallying cry for the brand’s industry-leading sustainability efforts in 2021 and beyond.

Produced by noted Boston filmmaker and artificial intelligence (AI) storyteller Seyhan Lee, the 60-second “Connections” imagines Beko’s sustainability message through the transformation of trees, leaves, fields of grass and other constants in nature. Lee painstakingly created tens of thousands of AI images of flowers, seashells and ocean waves morphing into one another to show the human connectedness to the planet.

The spot represents several firsts for Beko, including the company’s first use of AI and the first time a non-product global sustainability message has been deployed simultaneously in the more than 130 countries where Beko appliances are sold. It breaks today just one week after Beko was honored with a fifth consecutive ENERGY STAR® award and in advance of the launch of a number of appliances providing sustainability, health and wellness later this year.

“Connections” is now available to American audiences via a dedicated landing page that is being updated throughout the year to translate Beko’s sustainability, health and wellness promises into tangible programs and products targeting dealers, designers, builders and ultimately consumers.

The spot is the centerpiece of a paid digital and social campaign targeting sustainability-minded consumers, dealers and others in Boston, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and Pittsburgh. In addition to the video, the marketing program focuses on Beko’s larger sustainability story, first initiated in Europe in the 1950s and encompasses PR, strategic partnerships and influencer programs.

“The health of our customers and the health of our planet are at the heart of Beko’s continual rise in the U.S. – and this film stunningly celebrates the earth-saving thinking showcased in appliances currently in our lineup and coming to showrooms later this year,” says Beko U.S., Inc., President Zach Elkin, who in January declared 2021 as “The Year of Health and Wellbeing” for the brand. “The fact that this groundbreaking spot, premiering globally today, was produced by an American filmmaker signals the importance of the U.S. in Beko’s sustainability and brand-building efforts. We hope it inspires others to discover their own connection to nature.”

Award-winning Sustainability

The new spot comes just days after Beko received its third consecutive ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award, its fifth ENERGY STAR honor in a row, making it the only appliance brand in the industry to be honored by the EPA for creating energy-saving appliances every year it has operated in the U.S. Households who choose an ENERGY STAR®-certified Beko appliance can save more than $575 annually on their energy bills without sacrificing the quality or performance that they have come to expect from the brand.

Part of a global alliance with a mission to be one of the world’s most sustainable companies, Beko works with a growing network of domestic dealers in the U.S. to offer 29 kitchen and laundry products offering wellness while achieving EPA's Most Efficient certification. These range from next-generation heat-pump dryers, dishwashers and washing machines to bottom-mount freezer refrigerators and upright freezers honored with the EPA’s Emerging Technology Award.

Behind Beko’s product family is a culture committed to exceeding ENERGY STAR®, EPA and DOE requirements and setting new standards for carbon-neutral manufacturing, training, energy communications, and sustainability at its 22 global production facilities and all other company operations.

2021 as the Year of EverFresh+®

Strengthening Beko’s healthy living/healthy planet promise in 2021 is a year-long focus on EveryFresh+®, the groundbreaking technology included with all Beko refrigerators that keep fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 30 days.

Beko’s product engineers perfected a revolutionary new crisper that uses breathable smart materials and other advances to maximize humidity and minimize moisture loss, thus prolonging the life of fresh produce for up to a month. The refrigerators pair the EverFresh+ with Active Fresh Blue Light – which recreates photosynthesis conditions to preserve vitamin C and fruit and vegetable taste – and energy-saving, ProSmart inverter compressors, to keep the produce fresh for twice as long as conventional refrigerators without this technology.

For the consumer, the potential is dramatically less food waste, a healthier diet and a reduced carbon footprint thanks to less frequent shopping trips. For dealers, designers, builders and architects, as well as dietitians, chefs and foodies, the result is yet another reason to choose Beko over the competition.

Beko will highlight its proprietary technology with an aggressive consumer promotion and educational campaign targeting the growing percentage of Americans passionate about living a healthier, more sustainable life. Later this year, the brand introduces the Beko 36” French 3-Door Refrigerator, featuring EverFresh+® with Active Fresh Blue Light technology and a new, environmentally friendly refrigerant that will be extended to Beko’s entire cooling lineup to deliver Zero OPD and Very Low GWP.

About Beko US Inc.

Beko US, Inc. is the U.S subsidiary of Arçelik A.Ş. operating in more than 140 countries. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector. Beko US Inc. is committed to developing highly energy-efficient home appliances that deliver advanced technology and superior features, empowering your family to live healthier. Five years in a row, from 2017 to 2021, a first for any appliance manufacturer, Beko US, Inc. received the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Beko US, Inc. also was recognized with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the program's highest honor. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

About Arçelik:

With 32,000 employees throughout the world, 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko), sales and marketing offices in 43 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries, Arçelik offers products and services in nearly 150 countries. As Europe’s second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2020. With almost 70% of its revenues coming from international markets, Arçelik is the R&D leader in Turkey – holding more than 3,000 international patent applications to date with the efforts of 1,600 researchers in 15 R&D and Design Centers in Turkey and R&D Offices across five countries. Arçelik is named the “Industry Leader” in Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its own carbon credits. http://www.arcelikglobal.com

About Seyhan Lee

Seyhan Lee, founded in January 2020, is a creative production company which creates and produces A.I. motion pictures and other 21st-century image technologies. Whether film, music, fashion, theater, motion graphics, gaming, or beautiful interpretations, our work represents the future of storytelling. Stories that are visually relevant and socially significant. The way Pixar was founded through the early adopters of CGI, we are founding Seyhan Lee with early adopters of A.I. motion pictures.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3320154-6d9c-4de5-b243-c480ee5880f9