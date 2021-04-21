Call Centers Losing Ground to Showing Automation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TourZazz®, the leading provider of mobile apps for managing home buyer showings, today announced that agents surveyed in Austin prefer technology automation to call centers. Agents using the smart automation features share that setting, modifying, and booking showings is faster and easier without the hassle of back-and-forth phone calls.

“In today’s fast paced market, buyer agents are constantly coordinating tour adjustments and the process of calling a call center and waiting for them to get back to you is more trouble than it’s worth,” says Brian Copland with Realty Austin®. “It’s a lot easier to confirm or make other changes in the mobile app as necessary when I am out working with a client. Without the interruption of working with a call center, I save time and focus on my customers.”

A key feature of mobile apps is their ability to connect with features on the agent’s cell phone that make showing automation effective. This includes the integration of the agent’s calendar, the communication to other agents or customers via text and in-app messaging, and notifications that allow for timely confirmations.

TourZazz is releasing the seller functionality of their application in June. Like the current functionality, the seller features will include integration with the native mobile calendar, connection to the MLS for listing and showing data, and push notifications for confirmations to the buyer’s agent. Consumer notifications may be turned on by the agent.

“We are excited to see the traction that we are gaining in the market since the release of our proprietary TourZazz app,” says Michael Spickes, Co-Founder of TourZazz. “The disruption in the marketplace caused by a broker purchasing ShowingTime has been a blessing for us.” TourZazz is a patent-pending property tour management solution for real estate agents, brokers, home buyers and home sellers.

Downloadable as an app via Google Play or Apple App stores, TourZazz integrates with RESO data, saving agents (and the trees!) the headache of printing MLS handouts to bring with them on home showings. Agents also avoid a cluttered inbox and eliminate the chance of missing a message as all client communications, including receiving valuable feedback about a home tour, happens within the app, TourZazz offers a white-label solution for brokers or MLSs to enhance brand awareness and increase competitive advantage, allowing team leaders to provide better training opportunities for their agents through property tour conversion rate tracking.

About TourZazz®

TourZazz, the innovative solution that coordinates, automates, and digitizes the scheduling process for property showings, is available nationwide for real estate agents and their homebuyer clients. Artificial intelligence-powered software streamlines the home buying experience for all by aligning communication within the app’s environment to enhance the client’s engagement with the agent. Available in the Apple App and Google Play stores. Learn more at tourzazz.ai.

