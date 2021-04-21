CGG: Availability and consultation of the preparatory documents for the CGG Combined General meeting of May 12, 2021

English French

CGG

Société Anonyme with a share capital of € 7,113,942.41

Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

Evry Trade and Company Register No.: 969 202 241

AVAILABILITY AND CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE CGG COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 12, 2021

Massy, France – April 21, 2021

The Combined General Meeting of CGG (the “Company”) will be held on May 12, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Company’s registered office, 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, held behind closed doors, excluding the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, in order to take into account administrative measures restricting or prohibiting travel or collective gatherings for health reasons.

The terms of attendance of the Combined General Meeting, as set out in the Notice and Information Brochure available on the Company's website (www.cgg.com), consequently account for the exceptional situation related to the current health crisis and take into account in particular the provisions of Ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (as extended and amended by Ordinance n°2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, and Decree n°2021-255 of March 9, 2021) and of Decree n°2020-418 of April 10, 2020 (as extended and amended by Decree n°2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and Decree n°2021-255 of March 9, 2021).

A live audio broadcast of the Combined General Meeting will be provided on the Company's website and the webcast recording will also be made available within the legally applicable period, it being specified that shareholders will not be able to vote live, nor to express themselves by means of a telephone or audiovisual conference due to the technical impossibility of identifying them.

Shareholders will therefore only be able to exercise their voting rights remotely and prior to the Combined General Meeting. As the Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors, shareholders will not be able to place new resolutions or proposed amendments on the agenda during the Combined General Meeting.

The preliminary notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 5, 2021 (Bulletin n°41) and the convening notice, to be published on April 23, 2021 (Bulletin n°49), contain the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the main terms and conditions for taking part in and voting at the said Meeting.

Documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions and in accordance with the applicable regulations and health measures.

The preparatory documents and information concerning the Combined General Meeting are published on the Company's website (www.cgg.com) and are made available or communicated to the shareholders under the conditions and in accordance with the applicable regulations and health measures.

Contact CGG : Direction Juridique

27 avenue Carnot

91300 Massy

