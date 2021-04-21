Over 680 Participants Register for Irving Shipbuilding’s Industry Day for Potential Canadian Surface Combatant Suppliers

English French

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All 10 Provinces and one Territory were represented among the 680+ participants in Irving Shipbuilding’s virtual Industry Day, held today for potential suppliers to the Canadian Surface Combatants (CSC). The session included an overview of the CSC program, supplier opportunities, a question-and-answer session and a discussion of next steps.



“Our focus is on increasing the awareness of opportunities for Canadian industry as we target construction of the Canadian Surface Combatants,” said Kevin Mooney, President of Irving Shipbuilding. “We are very pleased with both the number and diversity (over 200 unique categories) of potential suppliers at today’s event and appreciate the support of the many Canadian industry organizations that helped get the word out. This is a welcome opportunity to understand the Canadian industrial base and their respective capabilities to meet the requirements of the Royal Canadian Navy,” Mooney explained.

A range of opportunities – from design, manufacturing, installation, testing and commissioning - are available to suppliers through direct, or indirect engagement with original equipment manufacturers. The focus is to increase and grow the Canadian content value, directly in the building of the ships, or through other business activity designed to offset materials that must be acquired offshore.

Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) policy ensures that when a portion of the work is not performed directly in Canada, the prime contractor and suppliers need to invest locally to compensate for the value of that work. This ensures that Canada’s defence and security spending will generate economic benefits for the country.

Industry Day kicks off the research phase with interested Canadian businesses. There are over 180 systems that will be the focus of the Canadian industrial base exploration effort that follows today’s event. This includes:

Research: Interested participants will complete a follow-up survey that is part of fact-based register of capable and qualified Canadian suppliers.

Technical Engagements: Selecting suppliers who are technically competent and finalizing technical requirements.

Issue Requests for Proposals (RFP): Share specifications, issue RFP with qualified suppliers

Award Contract: Award the contract and issue the purchase order.

To date, 45 contracts have been awarded to Canadian suppliers and the number continues to grow.

In a recent report by the Conference Board of Canada, between 2013 and 2024, building the Arctic Offshore and Patrol ships as well as designing the larger Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) ships are projected to contribute over $9.8 billion to Canada’s GDP with $6.2 billion in labour income to Canadians. Between 2016 and 2024, the report forecasts employment to be boosted by an average of 8,200 jobs annually across Canada. The very significant positive economic activity associated with building the CSCs will be forecasted later in the CSC design phase. For governments, shipbuilding at the Halifax Shipyard is expected to deliver a total of $2.9 billion in revenue to all three levels of government between 2013 and 2024.