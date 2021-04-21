Affordable Residential And Commercial Mover In Edmonton, Action Moving And Storage Offers Full Moving Services

Edmonton, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Moving and Storage is an affordable residential and commercial moving company based in Edmonton, Canada. They have been serving clients across Western Canada for more than 30 years, helping their moving and storage needs from British Columbia to Saskatchewan. As one of the best Edmonton movers, Action Moving and Storage specializes in residential moves: local or long distance, office relocation, commercial moves, packing, and storage.



With such a wide variety of services and efficient management, their moving specialist will take care of everything. It doesn't matter if you are looking for someone to help move your home's contents locally or pack up your entire house for a cross-country move - Action Moving and Storage has got you covered.

We live in a dynamic world, and let's face it, moving is a pain. Either you move out because of a job relocation or split up with your spouse; it's not a simple task that you can complete in 3 days. Action Moving and Storage, one of Edmonton's best and affordable movers, is giving a complete moving service.

Residential Moving

Moving large pieces of furniture, plants, and pets is challenging. The team at Action Moving and Storage will provide packing and moving supplies as needed and ensure the furniture fits the truck for short and long-distance moving. They have 3, 5, and 7-ton moving trucks for an efficient and professional moving service. Find more details here, https://www.actionmoving.ca/services/local-moving/.

The company is serious about serving all moving services by remaining professional and affordable. They also offer budget-friendly moving services for students and apartment residents. "We use durable, clean crates, boxes, and cartons and also provide a bedroom/ apartment moving kit when needed. We regularly maintain our vehicles to ensure all your belongings are delivered safely with no delays.", says Derek, founder of Action Moving and Storage.

Commercial Moving

Action Moving and Storage ensure your business is up and running with less downtime while maintaining your belongings' security. Their specialist team has their trucks and trailers ready with high protection on fragile items. They understand that every company has its own unique needs, which they are willing to accommodate, such as packing break room supplies like dishes and silverware, to name a few.

Action Moving and Storage offers flexible moving services for business owners that involve project planning, cataloguing, site survey, packing and unpacking service, work-station installation and reconfiguration, furniture refurbishment, and machinery delivery. The secure and organized services are not limited to offices and clinics, restaurants, schools, laboratories, factories, and other industrial enterprises. Find more information here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZ_dZumuowg&t=2s.

Storage

Action Moving and Storage also offers storage facilities that can accommodate your needs, from a small personal locker to large commercial spaces. They have state-of-the-art security systems with 24-hour monitoring in their highly secure locations, so you are reassured your belongings will be safe while they're stored there. Their team is always here to help make this process as stress-free as possible by providing expert advice on preparing your home or office best before moving day arrives. All items, whether it's furniture, electronics or fitness gear – Action Moving and Storage are ready to help.

Action Moving and Storage has a fleet of modern vehicles, ensuring your moving day will be done on time with the least amount of stress. And don't forget that these guys are here to help pack all those breakables for you while you get ready for this big day!

To learn more about all their moving options, visit https://www.actionmoving.ca/ or dial 780-474-2861 for a free quote.

About Action Moving and Storage

Action Moving and Storage has been serving the Edmonton area since 1988 for any moving needs. The moving specialist at Action Moving and Storage cover almost all main cities in Alberta, such as Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Leduc, and Fort Saskatchewan. Whether it be a residential move or an office relocation, this affordable and full-service mover will guarantee your items are delivered safely, efficiently, and with unpacking services provided by this long-distance mover company if requested ahead of time. Head over to their site for more details, https://www.actionmoving.ca/moving-tips/affordable-residential-and-commercial-moving-company-in-edmonton-action-moving-and-storage-offers-full-service-on-short-and-long-distance-moving/.

Media Contact:

Action Moving and Storage

Patrycja

6043762804



patrycja@gledmedia.ca