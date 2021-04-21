ABT ASSOCIATES NAMES ROSLYN M. BROCK CHIEF GLOBAL EQUITY OFFICER

Rockville, Md., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates today named Roslyn M. Brock, a nationally recognized civil rights, health policy, and equity advocate, as its Chief Global Equity Officer. Brock is Chairman Emeritus of the National Board of Directors for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). She was the youngest person ever elected NAACP chairman and the fourth woman to hold the position.

“Over the past year, we have strengthened our commitment to equity, and Roslyn Brock has dedicated her career to improving equity and opportunity for all,” said Abt Associates President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan. “She is a widely honored social justice change agent with deep experience in health, and as our first Chief Global Equity Officer, she will no doubt take our efforts to a new level.”

In her new role, Brock will be responsible for designing an external and internal global Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion/Gender, Equity and Social Inclusion strategy that achieves mission impact and drives business results. She will guide related investments across all business functions, co-creating methods, tools, and capabilities in support of an inclusive culture, market development, and external partnerships. Brock will also be involved with clients, identifying solutions for critical client challenges and opportunities.

“I’m excited to join Abt’s innovative team of bold thinkers and strategists to bring equity to the forefront of global policy and development solutions,” said Brock.

Prior to joining Abt, Brock was CEO of Equity Partnership Strategies, LLC, a racial equity consulting firm that provides strategic consultation to corporate boards, executive leadership teams, non-profit organizations and institutions on talent acquisition, community engagement, capital investments and risk mitigation.

She previously served as Chief Advocacy Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the country, where she provided system-wide leadership to promote health care reform, health equity, and social justice initiatives for vulnerable populations to improve the health and well-being of communities. Brock has also managed and directed domestic and international health programs at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, United States Agency for International Development, and the New York State Health Department.

In 2020, Brock was featured on CBS Nightly News commemorating the Centennial Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage. She received the 2018 Distinguished Health Care Leader Award from the National Association of Health Services Executives; the 2018 Schaffner Award for Social Impact from Northwestern University; and the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s Leadership Award. She was featured on Essence magazine’s 2010 list of “40 Fierce and Fabulous Women Who Are Changing the World” and in Black Entertainment Television’s inaugural “Black Girls Rock” broadcast.

She is a Board Trustee at George Washington University and the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility; Chairman, International Connection/Social Action Committee, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.; Vice Chairman, Women’s Caucus, Comcast/ NBCUniversal Joint Diversity Advisory Council; and former Chair, Board of Advisors, Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University.

Brock graduated magna cum laude from Virginia Union University, earned a master’s degree in health services administration from George Washington University, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a master’s degree in divinity from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University. She holds four honorary doctorate degrees.

