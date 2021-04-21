GDA Capital Solidifies AI Portfolio with Investment of up to $1M in Autonio

Toronto, CA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry leading digital asset firm GDA Capital announced its financial investment into Autonio, an AI crypto trading platform. The firm has agreed to invest up to $1 million, solidifying their plan to provide more impact capital into the AI sector as Artificial Intelligence based solutions continue to intertwine with digital assets, blockchain, and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Autonio will utilize this capital injection to continue its R&D initiatives to create more efficient trading tools for retail traders. The use of AI for high-frequency trading (HFT) is a common practice across institutional demographics but it has yet to be offered to the retail segment of digital asset markets. Autonio’s platform will make it easy for traders to maximize their positions by offering a robust Market Making tool embedded into an incentivised environment through ongoing liquidity mining campaigns.

CEO & Co-Founder of GDA, Michael Gord had this to say when asked about this strategic investment.

“Data optimization has been expedited through the advanced adoption of the blockchain ecosystem, now powered by AI capabilities. Companies utilizing this cutting edge intelligence in finance and consumer services such as Autonio push the boundaries of what is possible and necessary in a world overflowing with misplaced data that is in need of synchronicity.”

The NIOX token gives users access to Autonio’s ecosystem of tools that democratize trading and improve DeFi liquidity. Besides its AI network, these include liquidity mining and market making features as well as a decentralized exchange.

Founder and CEO of Autonio Ali Raheman gave his perspective on what the investment can do for Autonio’s future growth.

“We are very glad to have the support of GDA Capital. They bring a wealth of industry experience and strategic value. Moreover, with our recent Fireblocks integration, Autonio now has the infrastructure to bring institutional capital and strategic support. The funding has enabled us to expand our team and will further enable us to achieve our growth objectives. This becomes especially important as we hit our development milestones and gear up for a wider adoption.”

About Global Digital Assets



GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. We are the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies. For more information, visit www.gda.capital

About Autonio

Autonio is the first AI-powered decentralized automated trading system that makes crypto-trading easy, rewarding, competitive and fun by allowing traders to design their own investment strategies and compete with peers. For more information, please visit www.autonio.foundation.

