Ocwen Financial Comments on Court’s Entry of Final Judgment in Ocwen’s Favor in CFPB Matter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, issued the following statement in response to the Court’s entry of final judgment in Ocwen’s favor following the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (“CFPB” or “Bureau”) decision to drop any remaining claims under its Counts 1-9 and the entirety of its Count 10.



“We are pleased the Court has entered final judgment in our favor against the CFPB, and has ordered this case closed. We believe the Court’s March 4 decision granting summary judgment in Ocwen’s favor, along with the CFPB’s subsequent decision to drop its remaining claims, is consistent with our belief that the Bureau’s allegations regarding Ocwen’s past servicing practices were without merit. Should the CFPB decide to file an appeal, Ocwen will continue to vigorously defend itself, as we have done throughout the course of this litigation.”

