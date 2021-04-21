Societe Generale: Availability or consultation of the information relating to the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders dated 18 may 2021

French English

AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE INFORMATION RELATING TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DATED 18 MAY 2021



Press release

Paris, 21 April 2021

The ordinary General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 18 May 2021, at 4 p.m., at Tours Société Générale - 17 cours Valmy – 92972 La Défense, behind closed doors, without shareholders being physically present, or by broadcast on video pursuant to article 4 of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020.

The notice of meeting and the convening notice relating to this Meeting were respectively published in the Bulletins des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated 12 March and 12 April 2021.

These notices, the convening brochure as well as the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code intended to be submitted to the Meeting are now or will made available to the shareholders on Societe Generale’s website at the following address: http://www.societegenerale.com/en/about-us/governance/annual-general-meeting.

The documents to be made available to the shareholders as part of this Meeting may be consulted by the shareholders, in accordance with the conditions provided by the regulations in force, at the administrative office, 17 cours Valmy - 92972 La Défense (France) and/or by sending a request by regular mail and/or by email to the electronic address General.meeting@socgen.com. In the case of such request, it will be responded to them by email subject to the fact that they indicated in their request the electronic address email to which this communication can be achieved.





Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Corentin Henry_+33 1 58 98 01 75_ corentin.henry@socgen.com





