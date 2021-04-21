Global Aeronautical Information Management Market Size-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Aeronautical Information Management Market will grow with a high CAGR value during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Aeronautical information management is an advanced technological tool that constantly works on improvising air traffic management systems. The industry includes various offerings and applications to address several types of assistance required in the aviation industry. Increasing accident incidents during travel or on-ground mishap due to heavy traffic has prompted the adoption of more advanced aeronautical information management systems. Government intervention to achieve optimum safety in the aviation sector along with the emerging replacement of older systems with the new ones will be the key factors to drive demand.





Development in incident management and database management system

Technological innovation in the development of incident management and database management systems has instigated the aeronautical information management adoption in the commercial and military aviation sectors. Updated technologies such as automation in navigation, routing, mishap occurrence, and any other incident occurrence in the air traffic control will help in attaining efficiency in the air traffic management system. These advancements are time-saving, effective, and more defensive in nature. Increased focus towards improved flying experience, time management, and better coordination time has instigated the aeronautical information management demand.

Military end-use will witness the highest growth

Under the end-user segment, the military is expected to witness the highest gains during the forecast period. High demand for updated technologies in the defense sector to attain more efficiency and privacy in terms of surveillance will stimulate the demand. Replacement of old air traffic systems with the new ones to adopt automation in terms of routing, navigation, and security will be the major driving factors.

North America holds the highest potential

The North America Aeronautical Information Management market is considered as the highly lucrative region over the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada have the most functional and operational airports in the world owing to heavy domestic passenger traffic. Government support to modernize the existing air traffic management systems and high adoption of automation will induce high penetration.

Industry share is competitive and technology - oriented in nature

The global industry share is competitive in nature and more focused on technological advancement. Major industry players include: Raytheon Technologies, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Saab AB, Honeywell International, Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc, Frequentis AG, Advanced Navigation And Positioning, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Bae Systems Plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intelcan Technosystems Inc, Searidge Technologies, Altys Technologies, Saipher Atc, Leidos, Leidos, and Cyrrus Limited.





Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Data Base Management System

Radar Data Compressor Unit

Incident Management

Data Link Server

Communications Recording & Management

Network Solutions

Others





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Communication Controller To Pilot Data Link Communications Very High Frequency Communication Automatic Terminal Information System Voice Communication Control System

Navigation VHF Omni Directional Range Distance Measuring Equipment Tactical Air Navigation System Non-Directional Beacon Global Navigation Satellite System Precision Area Navigation

Surveillance Automatic Dependent Surveillance Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System Primary Surveillance Radar Secondary Surveillance Radar

Automation Arrival And Departure Data Manager Electronic Flight Strip Itower Simulation System Surveillance Data Processing System Flight Data Processing System Itower Advance Automation Services Obstacle Surface Planner







End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Commercial

Military

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





