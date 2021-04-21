Buffini & Company Announces Partnership with BombBomb to Offer Video Messaging to All Membership Levels

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company has joined together with BombBomb, a leading software company for video sharing, to integrate video messaging technology into its award-winning Referral Maker CRM. Video Messaging, powered by BombBomb, allows Buffini & Company members to strengthen their relationships with clients by easily sending personalized video messages via email, text and social media.

“We are very excited to partner with BombBomb and bring their state-of-the-art video messaging technology to Referral Maker CRM,” says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. “Video Messaging makes it easy for our members to personalize client interactions for more effective, powerful communication that ultimately builds stronger relationships.”

Video is a critical piece of a well-rounded real estate marketing strategy. With the new BombBomb integration, Referral Maker CRM users will be able to send more personalized messages. This integration provides real estate agents with a powerful communication tool to stand out, build trust, and better serve clients in a highly relational way.

“BombBomb is committed to helping facilitate and build authentic relationships,” says Darin Dawson, BombBomb president and co-founder. “Buffini & Company and BombBomb are on the same page when it comes to the importance of relationship building, and we are very excited to provide even more opportunities for this through our unique partnership.”

Video Messaging, powered by BombBomb, is a paid add-on to Referral Maker CRM and is available to all levels of Buffini & Company Membership.

Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com/VideoMessaging.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About BombBomb

BombBomb helps sales professionals of all kinds build trust, convert leads, and generate referrals with simple video messages in email, text, and social media. Ranked #665 on the Inc 5000, the software company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado.

