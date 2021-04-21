CAN Fund #150Women Announces New Premier Partner, Nicola Wealth

Toronto, ON, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAN Fund #150Women, a philanthropic community of women across Canada, introduces Nicola Wealth as their new premier partner. The partnership connects Nicola Wealth and women coast to coast in support of female athletes representing Canada on the world stage.

Through CAN Fund #150Women, female athletes are provided $6000 (up to twice a year) so they can afford coaching, travel to training camps and competitions, proper nutrition, extra physiotherapy, new equipment, pay national team fees and other unexpected expenses that come with wearing the maple leaf. Nicola Wealth’s sponsorship will help grow and strengthen the CAN Fund #150Women community which will provide greater funding, enable more female athletes to train and compete to achieve their full potential and inspire women to join.

“I am proud to have Nicola Wealth join the CAN Fund #150Women community. Working together, we can expand our exceptional network of women across Canada and ultimately amplify the impact on our female athlete’s journeys.” says Jane Roos, Founder of CAN Fund.

The partnership between CAN Fund #150Women and Nicola Wealth aligns two organizations who both desire to build a culture of excellence and performance through a network of powerful Canadian women.

“Whether it is in wealth management and our work with clients or supporting Canadian female athletes, we are proud to engage in opportunities that inspire and support excellence,” shares Nicola Wealth’s Chief Legal Officer, Danielle Skipp. “In the same way we help the families we work with, we aim to help our athletes build legacies by delivering the stability, security, and resources they need to focus on what is important to them.”

Many women have shared that joining the CAN Fund #150Women and giving female athletes more opportunity to succeed aligns with their values of women supporting women and is so impactful to them.

Virtual events like the CAN Fund #150Women BE EPIC classes are allowing members and athletes to collaborate and share their stories building a community with purpose giving access to expertise and opportunities through sharing knowledge, passions, and talents.

To become a CAN Fund #150Women member and learn more visit: https://canadianathletesnow.ca/150women/ Website: www.MyCANFund.ca

About CAN Fund #150Women

CAN Fund #150Women launched in November 2017 as a campaign to invite women to donate and support our female athletes who compete for Canada. Quickly it transformed into an ever-growing network of women with a shared vision of supporting and celebrating female success. There are now over 1000 CAN Fund #150Women Members, bringing together women with diverse knowledge and experience, coast to coast. The youngest CAN Fund #150Women is 18 and the oldest is 85.



Become a CAN Fund #150Women Member and join this exceptional network with a donation of $150 or more. You will receive a tax receipt and the name of the female athlete you are supporting. To date, 301 female athletes have become CAN Fund #150Women Recipients, receiving $6000 each. CAN Fund #150Women provides funding so that athletes can afford coaching, travel to training camps and competitions, proper nutrition, extra physiotherapy, new equipment, pay national team fees and other unexpected expenses that come with wearing the maple leaf as an elite athlete that would otherwise be paid out of pocket.

CAN Fund #150Women mantra is BE EPIC! Love yourself, be brave, take risks to get what you want in life, and empower women around you to follow your lead.

About Nicola Wealth

Established in 1994, Nicola Wealth (www.nicolawealth.com) is a full-service wealth planning firm that offers affluent families and accomplished individuals a comprehensive combination of financial planning and portfolio management. The firm is among Canada’s fastest-growing asset fund management and private investment counsel firms (Investor Economics) with over $9 billion in assets under management. Nicola Wealth provides portfolio diversification well beyond stocks and bonds, comprehensive and integrated wealth planning, and consistent and stable returns to clients across Canada.

Attachment