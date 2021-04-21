Statement on Issuance of Form FDA 483 at Emergent Bayview Facility

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its inspection of Emergent BioSolutions’ (NYSE:EBS) Baltimore-Bayview facility and provided specific feedback. Given the heightened focus on this facility, the FDA has proactively shared its findings to keep the public, policymakers and all other stakeholders informed. The issuance of findings by the FDA is normal following a facility inspection and provides direction on the necessary steps to improve operations. Emergent is committed to working with the FDA and Johnson & Johnson to quickly resolve the issues identified.



We deeply value the relationship we have with our manufacturing partners and with the FDA. The FDA’s feedback will help us continue to improve and strengthen the supply chain for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. While we are never satisfied to see shortcomings in our manufacturing facilities or process, they are correctable and we will take swift action to remedy them.

We are exceedingly proud of our heroic workforce in Baltimore who have stepped up to work 24/7 to ensure vaccines will be produced with the highest quality and be quickly available to fight this pandemic.

