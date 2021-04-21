SO’BiO étic®, SO’Beyond Beauty!

PALM BEACH, FL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who want to take care of their skin but are always in a rush.

For those who want to protect the planet but are lost with all the information they receive every day.

For those who want to travel the world staying in their bathroom, taking care of their skin with the best ingredients from different countries, and helping fair trade partnership.

SO’BiO étic® is here for them and is now available on Walmart.com!

Let’s explain why.

From home-made cosmetics to the Green Empire in La Rochelle, SO’BiO étic® uses an eco-designed factory, eco-designed warehouses, gardens, orchards, boutique, vegetable garden, hives, henhouse, organic and for employees, vegan cafeteria, and sports club.

Charles Kloboukoff, the founder and CEO of the Léa Nature Company in France, today oversees more than 1,200 employees and 15-plus natural/organic certified brands, including his major brand, SO’BiO étic®’s organic and ethical beauty products.

When he started everybody thought he was a utopist, but he never gave up. Indeed, he created SO’BiO étic® for a better world. He wanted to create cosmetics for healthier people, a healthier planet, and that was affordable to anyone.

From the beginning, the brand has been certified organic, cruelty-free, and ethical.

Over the years, the brand grew even more socially responsible by adding eco-friendly packaging made of cane sugar, new ethical ingredients, and new fair-trade partnerships. The products also evolved with new textures and natural perfumes to finally find the perfect match.

As the brand grew, the company also donated more funds to help associations around the world by giving 1% of its turnover to the “ 1% for the planet Club . ”

Thirteen years later, in 2021, SO’BiO étic® is now the No. 1 brand in France in natural and organic cosmetics, with total annual revenue exceeding $77 million. The cosmetics are now created in a state-of-the-art eco-friendly factory, with unique technologies in France.

This is how Charles Kloboukoff gained his nickname: The Green Heart Entrepreneur.

SO’BiO étic®, the No. 1 organic cosmetics brand in France, now has its sites on America.

Walmart.com now carries SO’BiO étic®’s most popular organic certified skincare and hair products.

“We are excited that American women are now able to find SO’BiO étic® organic certified skincare and hair products on Walmart.com,” said Sabrina Vincent, Area Director of the Americas for Léa Nature Company, the French parent company of SO’BiO étic®. “Placing our most popular organic certified skincare and hair products on Walmart is part of our expansion plans for the American market.”

The launch will be focused on the major line: Pour une Peau Parfaite, a simple skincare routine based on the sacred lotus flower from Vietnam, which fights against the first signs of aging:

You will also find the following popular SO’BiO étic® products online:

Pur Bamboo, which eliminates impurities and purifies the skin.

Précieux Argan Peaux Matures, which is ideal for mature skin.

Hydra Aloe Vera, which deeply hydrates the skin.

SO’BiO étic® shampoo & conditioner

SO’BiO étic®’s product line is suitable for women of all ages with all skin types.

“You can use SO’BiO étic® products for everyday use,” she said. “We have eliminated any ingredient that has been demonstrated or alleged to be harmful.”

SO’BiO étic® is certified by both Ecocert , the European certification standard for organic products, and COSMOS ORGANIC , which certifies more than 22,000 products in 70 countries. The company does not use parabens, glycol, silicones, PEG, nanoparticles, or chemical filters. SO’BiO étic® develops organic and healthier products that are also vegan and cruelty-free. *

“We want to bring out the dormant beauty in women while keeping our world safe and beautiful,” she added.

For more information or to purchase skincare and beauty products from SO’BiO étic®, visit Walmart.co m

(* Précieux Argan Peau Mature line’s formula is expected to be vegan later this year. For now, it uses royal jelly).

