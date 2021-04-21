Techemy Capital Launches Managed DeFi Portfolio: Competitive Solution for the Ethereum DeFi Ecosystem

Auckland, New Zealand, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Digital asset investment firm Techemy Capital (https://techemy.capital) today announced the launch of its Managed DeFi Portfolio in partnership with Enzyme Finance (https://enzyme.finance), an on-chain asset management company formerly known as Melon Protocol. Techemy Capital will combine expertise and strategy based on years of in-house proprietary trading through the discretionary and active portfolio management solution to provide wholesale and accredited investors access to the entire Ethereum DeFi Ecosystem at competitive rates.

In its nascent stage, DeFi can be complex and risky with potential issues surrounding smart contract code errors, market volatility, and accessibility to diverse DeFi projects. Powered by Brave New Coin and Enzyme Finance, the Managed DeFi Portfolio brings Techemy Capital’s unique investment strategy into action for wholesale and accredited investors who are looking for exposure to Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem while eliminating the associated risks.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity through Enzyme where wholesale and accredited investors can gain a wide exposure to Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem,” said Fran Strajnar, Founder of Techemy Capital and Brave New Coin. “On the back of the stellar performance for the private/internal DeFi fund we ran for the calendar year 2020 (closed +411% USD) with the same thesis, I’m looking forward to delivering this professional DeFi investment solution to the market.”

“The portfolio will focus on intra-sector growth and strength amongst leading decentralized Oracles, lending and borrowing dapps, DEXs, DEX aggregation, and inter-blockchain liquidity wrappers,” said Josh Olszewicz, Portfolio Manager at Techemy Capital. “All of these services have quickly become a mainstay in the DeFi ecosystem and main pillars in the DeFi ethos.”

Techemy Capital’s unique investment strategy, based on successful practices and risk management, allows investors to fully control their assets through non-custodial storage while eliminating the risk of human error by programming the architecture of the portfolio to behave within the preset parameters. Investors can withdraw their assets anytime and track the portfolio’s performance 24/7 as blockchain technology ensures the validity, immutability, and visibility of all transactions on the public ledger.

Additionally, Techemy Capital provides opportunities for investors to hedge their exposure to DeFi by getting insurance-like coverage against potential smart contract failures through its partnerships with Nexus Mutual (https://nexusmutual.io) and Unslashed Finance (https://unslashed.finance).

The initial asset allocation of the Managed DeFi Portfolio includes Chainlink ($LINK), Band Protocol ($BAND), SushiSwap ($SUSHI), Maker DAO ($MKR), 0x Protocol ($ZRX), Ren Protocol ($REN), Aave ($AAVE), Balancer Finance ($BAL), Compound Network ($COMP), Synthetix Network ($SNX), Uniswap ($UNI), Curve Finance ($CRV), Bancor Network ($BNT), and 1Inch Exchange ($1INCH).

For more information, please visit Techemy Capital Managed DeFi Portfolio and Enzyme Finance.

ABOUT TECHEMY CAPITAL

Launched in 2017, Techemy Capital is a digital asset investment firm that provides solutions for professional investors, including fund management, OTC, yield-optimisation, and investment intelligence. Techemy provides clear, well-researched, and leading-edge investment opportunities to fund managers and institutional investors. Techemy Capital Limited is a registered Financial Services Provider to wholesale/accredited investors under New Zealand law.

ABOUT BRAVE NEW COIN

Brave New Coin (https://bravenewcoin.com/) (BNC) is a data and research company focused on the blockchain and cryptographic assets industry. Founded in 2014, BNC provides data, analysis and research to a global network of market participants. Brave New Coin supplies spot-pricing, index solutions, research and news both aggregate and proprietary, via partners such as Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, Refinitv, RapidAPI and dozens more. The company’s experience and expertise make it the leading provider of standard and non-standard institutional grade, highly compliant, data solutions.