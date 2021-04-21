Clarkson University to Rally New Students with “Let’s Get Tech” Program

Potsdam, NY, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkson University is rallying behind its entering first-year undergraduates with a special “Let’s Get Tech!” summer 2021 program to set them up to succeed when they head off to college. As incoming students transition from high school to Clarkson, they will have access to a variety of non-credit bearing workshops and learning modules designed to help students thrive in their first year of college.

“Let’s Get Tech” sessions cover everything from how to study, online math refresher courses, writing skills classes, and STEM-building skills at no additional charge for students matriculating into Clarkson this fall. The early summer sessions will be online and include classes scheduled in real-time with instructors and some that are self-paced with prerecorded, guided instruction. The University is also offering a ten-day, in-person boot camp “Springboard into Calculus” to give all students confidence in their first-semester math courses. All sessions include mentorship from current students and faculty as well as first-year program advisors. Incoming students can also get an early start on their academic careers by joining summer classes for undergraduates at a special 2021 tuition price.

All students will also have access to software packages to support their academic success. These packages include Microsoft Office 365, MATLAB, Autodesk, ESRI ArcGIS, and more.

The events of this past year and the pivot to remote learning during COVID-19 that many high school students had to make proved just how important it is that all students have equal access to technology. Thanks to generous support from donors, select income-eligible students in the incoming Fall 2021 class at Clarkson will also be sent a laptop from the university to start using in June at no charge. Students have the opportunity to choose from either a Mac or a PC that is compatible with the rigorous programs Clarkson offers in STEM fields.

Clarkson is committed to student success and putting all students on the pathway to becoming successful alumni. During the pandemic, the institution hired and pivoted to put more faculty into classrooms with just under a 10-to-1 faculty to student ratio, offering smaller class sizes to further support the learning outcomes that lead to great career opportunities.

For more information, please contact: Brian Grant at vpstudentadvancement@clarkson.edu or visit https://www.clarkson.edu/lets-get-tech

“Let’s Get Tech” pays tribute to the University’s past and its 125th anniversary in Fall 2021. Founded in 1896 as The Thomas S. Clarkson Memorial School of Technology, the school in 1912 became the Clarkson College of Technology and then in 1984 officially became Clarkson University. The school and its sports fan base have carried the nickname “Tech” forward since its earliest days, with the Pep Band leading the rallying cry at games, “Let’s Go Tech!”

Attachment