English Dutch

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 21 April 2021

Disclosure of received notification of NN Group NV

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of NN Group NV.

Notification of NN Group NV

On 16 April 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of NN Group NV had crossed the disclosure threshold of 10% on 13 April 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a parent undertaking or a controlling person.

On 13 April 2021, NN Group NV held a total 7,515,952 voting rights. 5,700,000 voting rights are held by Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij NV, 784,117 voting rights are held by NN Investment Partners BV, 659,335 voting rights are held by NN Investment Partners Belgium SA, 200,000 voting rights are held by Nationale-Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij NV, 95,000 voting rights are held by Movir NV, and 77,500 voting rights are held by NN Re (Netherlands) NV.

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), NN Group NV held 10.37% of the total number of voting rights on 13 April 2021.

The notification of NN Group NV can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this l ink .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:

Disclosure of received notification of NN Group NV