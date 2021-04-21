HONG KONG, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI HOLOGRAM 3D Pulsed Laser Patent Becomes New Focus of Unmanned Driving and Helps Improve the Holographic Application Experience of Electric Vehicles". With the development of unmanned driving, laser radar is gradually becoming a new tuyere. It is expected that 2021 will be the first year of mass production of unmanned driving.



The penetration rate of vehicle intelligence is increasing rapidly, and the global unmanned driving vehicle maintains a high growth rate. According to IDC's forecast, global shipments of L1-L5 autonomous vehicles are expected to reach approximately 54.25 million units in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2020 to 2024. The market share of L1 and L2 unmanned driving is projected to be 64.4% and 34.0% in 2024. The application of L3-L5 level unmanned driving technology is of pioneering significance, and L1-L2 level assisted driving will be the largest market segment that will drive the global unmanned driving vehicle shipment growth in the next 5 years. Experts believe that, whether it is assisted driving or automatic driving, the perception system as the increment of the car is to determine the trend, and the lidar belongs to the intelligent vehicle perception system.

According to the study, six million new cars worldwide will be equipped with lidar by 2025, and the penetration rate of L3 level unmanned driving in passenger cars will reach 6%. Sullivan expects the global lidar market to be worth $13.54 billion by 2025, including $4.61 billion for vehicle class lidar.

It is reported that as a holographic enterprise representative of WIMI, obtained the patent of the 3D holographic pulse laser processing device for optical holography. This patent is the result of independent research and development of WIMI, which is conducive to the company to further improve the intellectual property protection system, give play to the advantages of independent intellectual property, form a continuous innovation mechanism, maintain the leading position of technology, and enhance the core competitiveness of the company.

3D optical holography pulse laser processing devices will be widely used in the fields of unmanned driving, medical imaging, unmanned flight, holographic spectrometers, and more. Currently in the market, a holographic pulse laser processing device includes a pulse laser processor shell (the "Shell") with an opening on one side, a laser device which is bonded to the bottom inner wall of the Shell, and a display device which is installed on the top of the Shell. On the inner wall of one side of the Shell, there is a through hole in which a transparent protective board is bonded. There is also a focal lens bonded to the bottom inner wall of the Shell. To present the holographic data, the laser passes through the focal lens and transparent protective board, reaches the object, and then sends a command to the actuator through a deep neural network control.

With the rapid development of the electric vehicle ('EV') industry, it is expected that pulse laser holography applications will play an increasingly important role in the collection and presentation of holographic data. For example, during the unmanned driving processes of EVs, the distance between the focus lens and laser must be adjusted quickly and accurately. When an object becomes farther from or closer to the focal lens, the laser passes through the focal lens and transparent protective board to reach the object. By evaluating the differences in reflections between different sized objects, WIMI's New Device is capable of collecting and displaying clear holographic images.

WIMI has developed the New Device to solve the problems of holographic data collection and holographic data presentation for EVs in the future.

With the rapid development of the EV industry, the demand for automotive holographic AR navigation, holographic AR car windows, holographic AR rearview mirrors, and holographic AR vehicle communication devices has increased significantly. In line with the explosive demand for EV holographic applications, WIMI plans to develop EV holographic equipment, EV holographic chips, and EV holographic software to better meet this growing demand. WIMI is committed to integrated holographic software and hardware solutions and will continue to develop and apply for more holographic AR patents that are suitable for the EV industry going forward.

As a holographic AR enterprise listed on NASDAQ, IMI has accumulated $170 million of investment from well-known institutions such as Weibo since its listing in April 2020, and has sufficient capital to realize the expansion of holographic AR industry and establish a strong competitive advantage. With its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure, WIMI is able to deliver superior products and services. WIMI won the bidding of China Mobile and Media Cloud Platform Phase II Holographic Remote Interaction, and is redefining China Mobile's communication mode through "5G+ Holographic Remote". Recently, with the rapid development of the electronic vehicle industry, WIMI's on-board solutions have also entered into a partnership with Toyota Electronics to meet the needs of automotive holographic applications. WIMI's core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, cloud and big data.

