Availability of preparatory documents for the AGM of 12 May 2021

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

A French société anonyme (joint-stock company) with share capital of €165,892,131.90

Registered office: 1, Cours Antoine Guichard

42000 Saint-Etienne, France

Registered with the Saint-Etienne Trade and Companies Registry

Availability of preparatory documents

for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting

The shareholders of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon are hereby informed that the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting will take place on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 at 10 a.m. CEST at 148, rue de l’Université in Paris (75007). The Meeting will be held without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

Information and documents pertaining to this Meeting have been made available to shareholders under the conditions laid down by applicable law and regulations. They may be consulted online and downloaded directly from the Company’s website, at http://www.groupe-casino.fr/en , in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting section, where they can be found chiefly in the following documents:

Annual General Meeting documents: Preliminary Notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 5 April 2021; Notice of Meeting, including in particular the agenda, the presentation of the resolutions and the text of the resolutions; Voting and Proxy Form; Number of outstanding shares and voting rights at 5 April 2021.

2020 Universal Registration Document: Business report on the Company and its subsidiaries, notes to the financial statements, parent company and consolidated financial statements, the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance, and the Statutory Auditors’ reports.

All of these documents may also be consulted by shareholders at the Company’s registered office (1, Cours Antoine Guichard – 42000 Saint-Etienne) or be obtained free of charge by submitting a request to BNP Paribas Securities Services, by email ( paris.bp2s.gis.assemblees@bnparibas.com ) or by letter to BNP Paribas Securities Services – CTO – Service Assemblées – Grands Moulins de Pantin – 9, rue du Débarcadère – 93761 PANTIN Cedex.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in the newspaper “L’Essor – Affiches” on 23 April 2021.

Audio of the entire Meeting will be broadcast live in French on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, from 10:00 a.m. CEST on the Company’s website ( www.groupe-casino.fr ) via a dedicated platform. Those wishing to follow the broadcast may do so by signing up to the platform from now on.

The replay platform for the Meeting will remain accessible after the Meeting.

In addition to the "written questions" provided for by law under the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), shareholders may submit questions in writing in advance that would customarily be asked orally during the Meeting. Accordingly, a dedicated portal for these questions will be available on the replay platform from Tuesday, 4 May 2021 at 10 a.m. CEST until Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at 12 p.m. CEST (the day before the

Meeting). These questions will be answered orally during the Annual General Meeting within the time set aside for them.

The practical arrangements for the Meeting will be made available to shareholders on the Company’s website at www.groupe-casino.fr/en, in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting section.

The scrutineers for the Meeting, selected from the ten shareholders with the largest number of voting rights on the date of the notice of the Annual General Meeting, and who have accepted this duty, are Rallye and Equitis Gestion.

Saint-Etienne, 21 April 2021

