Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s CEO, is Honored That His Company Received the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work for" Award

Doral, FL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s Founder and CEO, was honored and humbled to receive the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation” award recently. The award recognizes organizations that promote employees’ success and accomplishments while encouraging community engagement, diversity, and cultural experiences. Everest Business Funding was chosen from an impressive list of over 1,300 companies.

“At Everest Business Funding, our team and culture are what drives our success as one of the leading providers of working capital to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the country. This year, more than ever, we couldn’t be more proud of how our team pulled together through these unique times as we worked tirelessly to help our customers navigate the challenges they were dealing with,” mentioned Scott Crocket.

Everest Business Funding provides small- and medium-sized businesses with an alternative to traditional bank loans by utilizing merchant cash advances. These cash advances allow small companies to stay afloat when they need a quick, hassle-free funding process.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to shut their doors overnight, which caused financial crises for many small-business owners. Owners running hair salons, restaurants, nightclubs, and dry cleaners, to name a few, needed to find fast and innovative ways to keep their lights on while waiting out lockdowns and restrictions. Everest Business Funding was able to provide hundreds of business owners with the capital necessary to stay afloat.

For Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding needed to practice what it preached during the pandemic and put people first. Everest employees were able to work remotely whenever possible. Additionally, furloughed employees who couldn’t complete their work remotely were kept on the payroll and able to secure select benefits at the company’s expense.

It wasn’t just the company’s response to the pandemic that earned it the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation” award, though. The company’s diverse and dynamic team members participate in a company culture that promotes helping others in the community through holiday toy collections and food drives. Employees also enjoy socializing outside of work at concerts, dinner cruises, and sports events.

The main priority for Scott Crockett is to motivate team members to further their careers. Many of the members of the management team were promoted from within the company. Everest encourages personal growth and success for all employees so that they will not only feel like part of a team but will also feel like part of a family.





