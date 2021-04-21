English Dutch

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 21 April 2021

Disclosure of received notification of Bank of Montreal

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Bank of Montreal.

Notification of Bank of Montreal

On 20 April 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Bank of Montreal had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 14 April 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 14 April 2021, Bank of Montreal held a total of 2,380,366 voting rights. 2,378,506 voting rights are held by BMO Asset Management Limited and 1,860 voting rights are held by BMO Asset Management Netherlands B.V.

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), Bank of Montreal held on 14 April 2021 3.28% of the total number of voting rights.

As of 10 May 2021, Bank of Montreal will cease to hold 2,055,054 voting rights.

The notification of Bank of Montreal and the chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

