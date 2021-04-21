AME Responds to B.C. Budget 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.C.’s minerals and metals are needed for advances in green technologies and new innovations. The B.C. Budget 2021 announcement acknowledges the critical role that a strong mineral exploration industry plays in supporting the transition to a low-carbon future in B.C. through investments in infrastructure, skills training and permitting.



The Association for Mineral Exploration’s (AME) President and CEO, Kendra Johnston, noted:

“Mineral exploration has played a key role in the province’s economic recovery from COVID-19, leading to $422 million in industry spending in 2020. We thank the government for its support in ensuring that mineral exploration can proceed safely as an essential service and look forward to continuing to contribute to local economies across the province this year.”

The mineral exploration industry works with Indigenous peoples in all regions of BC to create opportunities for economic reconciliation. AME commends the investment of $17 million to expand access to skills training programs for Indigenous peoples and government’s investment in the Dease Lake Airport, which is a hub for workers in our industry and provides critical access to surrounding communities. AME is also pleased to see an investment of $11 million in Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in regional offices for permitting land-based activities, an investment that AME has strongly advocated for.

Ms. Johnston continued:

“With strong commodity prices, our sector is poised for growth and is a key contributor to the economic recovery in all corners of the province. Mineral exploration companies work closely with First Nations to build partnerships with mutual benefits, highlighting our sector as a leader in environment, social and governance best practices. As we progress toward a low-carbon economy, BC must remain globally competitive in providing both access to the land base as well as the baseline scientific data that provides clues as to where critical metal and mineral resources may be found. We look forward to working with government on further measures that ensure permitting of low-impact exploration projects is timely, efficient and effective and that public geoscience is adequately funded.”

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

