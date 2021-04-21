Palmetto Environmental Solutions Earns 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award

Charleston, SC, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Environmental Solutions is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2020.

“Despite the enormous challenges facing our service pros throughout 2020, our Angie’s List Super Service Award winners continued to provide exceptional customer service,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into safe and comfortable spaces that can handle all the mess of life, work, school and entertainment under one roof. Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an exceptional rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.

“We strive to be known as a team that you can trust, and we’re so honored to receive this award. We know that we do great work, but our overall grade breakdown of all As on Angie’s List shows that our clients feel the same," added Palmetto Environmental Solutions president, Cameron Kelly.

This is the second consecutive year that the Charleston-based company has been awarded with the industry honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angie’s List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie’s List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

About Palmetto Environmental Solutions

Palmetto Environmental Solutions provides certified mold inspection and testing services for real estate transactions, property managers, homeowners and landlords. Their services include interior mold remediation, crawl space services, restoration services, and commercial services. They have multiple locations and are available to serve anyone living in the Carolinas.

