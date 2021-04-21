Enginuity Power Systems Adds Dr. Datta Godbole to Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enginuity Power Systems announced today that Dr. Datta Godbole, Founder and Chief Technology Officer for Edge2Cloud IoT (Internet of Things) LLC, and former Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer of Honeywell Building Technologies, has joined its Board of Directors.



“We are extremely excited to bring Dr. Godbole onto our team,” said Steve Niswander, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Enginuity Power Systems. “His background and credentials in advanced technology are exemplary, and his track record for getting things done and finding solutions in this space will significantly accelerate our efforts on product commercialization.”

As CTO of Honeywell Building Technologies, Dr. Godbole led a global team of 2000+ engineers for the approximately $6 billion strategic business group focused on innovative products, solutions, and services in building automation that improve energy efficiency, comfort, security, and more.

In his current role at Edge2Cloud, he provides consulting services in industrial IoT, automation and control solutions, data analytics/AI/learning, and many other technical disciplines that drive innovation.

Dr. Godbole received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley. While there, he received the Eliahu Jury Award for outstanding research in system theory.

About Enginuity Power Systems

Enginuity Power Systems is a leading innovator in power generation technology that forms the basis for its upcoming micro-Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) systems, portable power systems, personal power packs, heat pumps, electric vehicle range extenders, and more. Enginuity is consistently evaluating partnerships that provide opportunities to move its technology and products forward. The company maintains offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Clinton Township, MI, both in the USA.