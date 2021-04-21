Proactive news headlines including Biocept, Phunware, Empress Royalty and One World Lithium

New York , April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) partners with WeWork to expand its on-demand talent recruitment services click here

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:L0MA) says subsidiary completes inaugural bulk-CBD distillate delivery to US-listed, Canadian-based global cannabis company click here

KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) poised to launch high capacity lithium battery packs targeting commercial drone market in June click here

Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (OTCPINK:EQTRF) (FRA:T6UP) set to begin IP survey at Mutum target after receiving environmental approval from Brazilian state authorities click here

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) signs non-binding MOU to secure monazite sand supply from Hyperion's Titan Project click here

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) launches its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay for early detection of metastatic brain cancer click here

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ) releases Data Software Development Kit for third-party mobile applications to reward consumers with PhunCoin click here

Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) says its ThermalPass scanners deployed at Iredell-Statesville Schools in North Carolina click here

Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR) (OTCQB:EMPYF) completes C$2M purchase of 2.25% gold royalty on Manica project in Mozambique click here

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) FRA:4XT) takes 'critical' step towards commercial sales of Covid-ID Lab test in Germany click here

One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCMKTS:OWRDF) starts drilling DDH-3 borehole at its Salar del Diablo lithium brine project click here﻿

