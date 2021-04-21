US Lighting Group Announces the Formation of Fusion X Marine to Manufacture Offshore Performance Boats

The US Lighting Group introduces Fusion X Marine, its new business entity for the Boating industry. Fusion X Marine is a design, manufacturing, and franchising company to market personal watercraft, speedboats, boat dealerships, and boat rental franchises. The company’s CEO, Paul Spivak, has over 15 years’ experience building mini speedboats. fusionxmarine.com

EUCLID, Ohio, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) announced today that the company formed a new business entity, Fusion X Marine LLC, to enter the Recreational Boating market. Fusion X Marine will manufacture 15-ft mini speedboats and 27-ft powerboats and sell them through the company’s own Dealer and Rental Franchise networks internationally.



“The US Lighting Group is excited to announce the second step in implementing its 2021 Strategic Business plan to grow the business. We established Fusion X Marine to manufacture a fiberglass V-Hull 15-ft mini speedboat to compete with the Jet Ski market. The business model is initially engaged in the marketing and sales of our mini speedboats through newly established franchised rental sites and exclusive territory dealerships. The 27-ft speedboat is built to outperform any other boat in its class including speed and maneuverability. Both models, the X-15 and X-27 are manufactured from the highest quality biaxial fiberglass and marine-grade gelcoats,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group.

Mr. Spivak continues, “The idea was conceived to form Fusion X Marine based on our previous experience building mini speedboats. We were very successful in selling world-wide back in the 90’s, so this was a natural transition for the US Lighting Group. Having Fusion X Marine join the US Lighting Group will have positive benefits for the US Lighting Group stakeholders and allow the company to grow the business and expand into new market segments.”

Recreational Boating market research indicates that the market size exceeded USD 43 billion in 2019 and is in position to grow at a CAGR of over 5% between 2020 and 2026. One primary reason is the expendable income across North America and Europe has allowed consumers to increase spending on marine leisure activities. The recreational boating market has seen an increase in coastal and marine tourism globally and increasing participation of consumers in recreational boating activities and water-based sporting events.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) is a leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company is a prominent manufacturer of recreational vehicles utilizing vacuum infusion and the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight and stronger RV travel trailers and campers. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

