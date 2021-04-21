Senti Bio to Present Data from CAR-NK Cell Oncology Pipeline at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Bio, a leading gene circuit company, today announced the acceptance of five abstracts for presentation at upcoming virtual scientific conferences. Senti Bio is designing gene circuits to create a new generation of “smarter medicines" and enhance the therapeutic effectiveness of cell and gene therapies against a broad range of diseases that are unaddressable by current standards of care.



American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting: May 11-14, 2021

Abstracts will be available on the ASGCT website starting on April 27, 2021.

Title: Precise Targeting of AML with First-in-Class OR / NOT Logic-Gated Gene Circuits in CAR-NK Cells Garrison et al. Oral Presentation: Wednesday May 12 from 7:00–7:15pm ET (Abstract# 77) Title: Small Molecule-Regulated Gene Circuit for Controlling Cytokine Expression in Cell Therapies Hung et al. Oral Presentation: Friday May 14 from 1:45–2:00pm ET (Abstract# 214) Title: Precise Tumor Targeting with NOT Logic-Gated Chimeric Antigen Receptor Gene Circuits Frankel et al. Digital Presentation: Tuesday May 11 from 8:00–10:00am ET (Abstract# 960) International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) Virtual Annual Meeting: May 26-28, 2021 Abstracts will be available on the ISCT website starting on May 17, 2021. Posters will be available starting on

May 25, 2021, a pre-conference day dedicated to poster presentations. Title: Development of a Scalable GMP-Ready Manufacturing Process for Gene Circuit Engineered Allogeneic CAR-NK Cell Therapy for Cancer (Poster ID# 1238) Wood et al. Poster Presentation: May 25 (interactive direct chat), May 26–December 31 (on-line) Title: Umbilical cord blood (UCB)-derived natural killer (NK) cells provide a highly scalable source for gene circuit engineered allogeneic CAR-NK therapies (Poster ID# 410) Iyer et al. Poster Presentation: May 25 (interactive direct chat), May 26–December 31 (on-line)

Posters will also be available on the Senti Bio website when the virtual presentations commence.

