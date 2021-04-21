The World's Largest Folk Art Market To Sell 2021 Event Tickets Beginning May 15

Santa Fe, NM, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world-renowned International Folk Art Market (IFAM) is scheduled to host its 2021 event in person July 7 – July 11, 2021 and July 14 – July 18, 2021. The event will be held outside at the Milner Plaza on Museum Hill in Santa Fe.

Tickets go on sale May 15, 2021. People will be able to buy tickets for a specific block of time, with a maximum of 200 guests in attendance at any one time.

The 2021 artist cohort includes 164 master folk artists from 50 countries.

“We are incredibly grateful to the artists and volunteers that are working tirelessly to have this year’s intimate event be as memorable as previous events,” said Stuart Ashman, IFAM CEO. “While the event will be smaller, the art is equally unique and one-of-a-kind. We are excited to unveil this year’s participants and their work.”

Each week will feature a different set of artists. People may purchase tickets for time slots during one or both weeks. Early bird admission will be from 7:30 – 10 a.m. both Thursdays. Tickets are $85. Daily market slots will be available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $30.

IFAM has developed detailed COVID Safety Procedures for the artists, attendees, staff and volunteers. Mask wearing is mandated for all IFAM sessions. Social distancing has been built into the configuration of the event, and there will be hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies broadly available. To minimize points of contact, this will also be a cashless event. Per federal guidelines, all artists will be required to have a negative COVID test prior to boarding their international flights. IFAM is New Mexico Safe Certified for retail and event activities, and the staff are in close communication with City and State officials regarding changes to COVID Safe Procedures.

“International Folk Art Market will be the first major art market in Santa Fe since the COVID pandemic,” Ashman added. “We look forward to welcoming our guests back to the City Different for another great International Folk Art Market.”

In addition to the summer market, IFAM has a variety of programs and events scheduled throughout the year. For the Artists, IFAM will produce an updated Mentor-to-Market: Artist Education Program with extensive and quality business education content online. Artists will have an opportunity to learn and interact with industry professionals and from one another through IFAM’s signature peer-to-peer educational model.



IFAM also has launched the IFAM Store in Santa Fe where shoppers can purchase beautiful handmade art in person year-round.



IFAM will conclude 2021 with a perennial favorite - the IFAM Holiday Market that will feature one-of-a-kind folk art treasures from IFAM’s most esteemed artists.

For updates and more information on IFAM, Santa Fe, visit www.folkartmarket.org.

ABOUT IFAM

The International Folk Art Market Santa Fe is a non-profit operating in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the City of Santa Fe.