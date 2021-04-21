TrustCo is Pleased to Report First Quarter 2021 Results; Net Income of $14.1 Million and 5.2% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2021 net income of $14.1 million or $0.146 diluted earnings per share.   Average residential loan growth increased 5.2% or $187.5 million for the first quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter 2020.

Summary
Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “Trustco Bank has remained a “hometown bank” for thousands of our customers and community members during one of our nation’s most challenging years. Over the last year, we prioritized strengthening our communities and adapting our offerings to address the changing needs of our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the uncertainty, our reliable and consistent approach has left us well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil.”

Overall we are very pleased to share that TrustCo now has assets in excess of $6 billion. Our Northeast region has steadfastly maintained our core franchise in an area that we have served for decades. Additionally, our Florida region passed two major milestones, reaching over $1 billion in deposits and $1 billion in loans. Our Financial Services Department also has over $1 billion in assets under management. As we enter a traditionally busy season for residential lending, the Bank is ready to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio and we will be paying close attention to how the market changes.

We also continue to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations. We have been encouraged to see that most of our residential and commercial borrowers who had payment deferral arrangements with us have returned to making regular loan payments. As of March 31, 2021, loans in deferral were not material. Additionally, the Bank had funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million in 2020, and an additional $17 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, 531 PPP loans totaling $37 million remain outstanding.

Details

Average loans were up $173.3 million or 4.3% in the first quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $187.5 million, or 5.2%, in the first quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Average deposits were up $630.3 million or 14.2% for the first quarter 2021 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $738.2 million or 24.1% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $108.0 million or 7.9%, for the first quarter 2021 over the same period in 2020. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $428.4 million or 32.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $111.4 million or 18.1%, and savings balances were up $198.5 million or 17.8%.   We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.  

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.21% in the first quarter 2021 from 0.79% in the first quarter 2020. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year, which resulted in a decrease in average rates to 0.54% in the first quarter of 2021 from 1.88% in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2021 was 2.78%, down 27 basis points from 3.05% in the first quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to the decrease in market rates throughout 2020 resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds, residential and variable rate loans.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $28.6 million or 5.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter 2021 were 0.96% and 10.01%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 9.87% for the first quarter 2020. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.6 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $20.7 million at March 31, 2020. NPLs were 0.51% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 231.1% at March 31, 2021, compared to 222.5% at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $22.0 million at March 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $50.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $46.2 million at March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased to $350 thousand for the first quarter 2021 compared to $2 million in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the beginning of the uncertainty in the economic environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in the same period in the prior year. The Company had previously elected to delay its adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”), as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) until the date on which the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 was terminated or December 31, 2020, whichever occurred first.  The December 31, 2020 adoption date under the CARES Act was extended to January 1, 2022 as a part of the COVID-19 relief legislation, which became law in December 2020, and therefore the Company intends to adopt CECL on January 1, 2022.

Net recoveries for the first quarter 2021 were $46 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the first quarter 2020 of $162 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.00% and 0.02% for the first quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively.

At March 31, 2021 the tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.44%, compared to 10.42% at March 31, 2020. Book value per share at March 31, 2021 was $5.92, up 4.2% compared to $5.68 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2021.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2021. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764. International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195. Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10153602. The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst210422.html, and will be available for one year.  

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our expectations with respect to the effect of our proposed reverse stock split of our common stock, including the impact of such split on the trading price of our common stock, our expectations with respect to our online and mobile banking product offerings, our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three months ended
  3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020
Summary of operations      
Net interest income (TE)$40,107 39,182 38,554
Provision for loan losses 350 600 2,000
Noninterest income 4,428 4,069 5,334
Noninterest expense 25,335 24,830 24,268
Net income 14,083 13,814 13,313
       
Per common share      
Net income per share:      
- Basic$0.146 0.143 0.138
- Diluted 0.146 0.143 0.138
Cash dividends 0.068 0.068 0.068
Book value at period end 5.92 5.89 5.68
Market price at period end 7.37 6.67 5.41
       
At period end      
Full time equivalent employees 820 778 813
Full service banking offices 148 148 148
       
Performance ratios      
Return on average assets 0.96%0.95 1.03
Return on average equity 10.01 9.75 9.87
Efficiency (1) 56.35 57.31 56.34
Net interest spread (TE) 2.74 2.72 2.91
Net interest margin (TE) 2.78 2.79 3.05
Dividend payout ratio 46.65 47.55 49.41
       
Capital ratios at period end      
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.44%9.62 10.42
Consolidated equity to assets 9.44%9.63 10.43
       
Asset quality analysis at period end      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 0.50 0.51
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 0.37 0.42
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17 1.17 1.13
Coverage ratio (3) 2.3x 2.4x 2.2x
       

(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.

TE = Taxable equivalent

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020  6/30/2020  3/31/2020
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans$40,217 40,906 41,330  41,665  42,063
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 50 27 14  106  421
State and political subdivisions 1 2 1  2  1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,237 1,172 1,319  1,527  2,113
Corporate bonds 316 349 646  488  238
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 206 212 216  229  245
Other securities 6 7 5  5  6
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 1,816 1,769 2,201  2,357  3,024
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 123 129 138  162  175
Total interest on held to maturity securities 123 129 138  162  175
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 69 70 77  192  82
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 270 246 242  193  1,267
Total interest income 42,495 43,120 43,988  44,569  46,611
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking 52 51 55  26  16
Savings 159 156 161  166  233
Money market deposit accounts 283 447 637  862  1,096
Time deposits 1,666 3,053 4,749  5,599  6,391
Interest on short-term borrowings 228 232 221  235  322
Total interest expense 2,388 3,939 5,823  6,888  8,058
           
Net interest income 40,107 39,181 38,165  37,681  38,553
           
Less: Provision for loan losses 350 600 1,000  2,000  2,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,757 38,581 37,165  35,681  36,553
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 2,035 1,527 1,784  1,368  1,600
Fees for services to customers 2,204 2,365 2,292  1,807  2,315
Net gain on securities transactions - - -  -  1,155
Other 189 177 265  251  264
Total noninterest income 4,428 4,069 4,341  3,426  5,334
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits 12,425 11,727 10,899  11,648  11,373
Net occupancy expense 4,586 4,551 4,277  4,385  4,306
Equipment expense 1,631 1,621 1,607  1,606  1,802
Professional services 1,432 1,644 1,311  1,182  1,481
Outsourced services 2,250 1,925 1,875  1,875  2,075
Advertising expense 354 527 305  601  488
FDIC and other insurance 707 657 660  609  294
Other real estate expense (income), net 239 45 (115) (32) 194
Other 1,711 2,133 1,855  2,058  2,255
Total noninterest expenses 25,335 24,830 22,674  23,932  24,268
           
Income before taxes 18,850 17,820 18,832  15,175  17,619
Income taxes 4,767 4,006 4,761  3,921  4,306
           
Net income$14,083 13,814 14,071  11,254  13,313
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$0.146 0.143 0.146  0.117  0.138
           
- Diluted 0.146 0.143 0.146  0.117  0.138
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,435 96,433 96,433  96,433  96,727
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,465 96,442 96,440  96,437  96,750
           
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$40,107 39,182 38,166  37,681  38,554
             


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/2021  12/31/2020  9/30/2020  6/30/2020  3/31/2020 
ASSETS:               
           
Cash and due from banks$45,493  47,196  47,703  44,726  43,362 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 1,094,880  1,059,903  908,616  908,110  492,691 
Total cash and cash equivalents 1,140,373  1,107,099  956,319  952,836  536,053 
           
Securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 74,465  19,968  29,996  -  54,970 
States and political subdivisions 48  103  111  111  112 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 348,317  316,158  309,768  331,469  352,067 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 39,232  42,217  44,070  45,998  46,768 
Corporate bonds 64,839  59,939  70,113  54,439  48,564 
Other securities 686  686  685  685  685 
Total securities available for sale 527,587  439,071  454,743  432,702  503,166 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 12,729  13,824  15,094  16,633  17,720 
Total held to maturity securities 12,729  13,824  15,094  16,633  17,720 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,506  5,506  5,506  5,506  9,183 
           
Loans:          
Commercial 217,021  212,492  231,663  231,212  195,805 
Residential mortgage loans 3,807,837  3,780,167  3,724,746  3,681,898  3,627,121 
Home equity line of credit 235,644  242,194  248,320  254,445  265,753 
Installment loans 8,670  9,617  9,826  10,006  10,713 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,269,172  4,244,470  4,214,555  4,177,561  4,099,392 
           
Less: Allowance for loan losses 49,991  49,595  49,123  48,144  46,155 
Net loans 4,219,181  4,194,875  4,165,432  4,129,417  4,053,237 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 34,012  34,412  34,417  34,042  34,428 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,614  47,885  47,174  48,712  49,955 
Other assets 60,455  59,124  57,244  57,155  52,905 
           
Total assets$6,046,457  5,901,796  5,735,929  5,677,003  5,256,647 
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
Demand$718,343  652,756  635,345  612,960  480,255 
Interest-bearing checking 1,141,595  1,086,558  1,024,290  1,001,592  895,254 
Savings accounts 1,362,141  1,285,501  1,235,259  1,191,682  1,122,116 
Money market deposit accounts 719,580  716,005  699,132  666,304  617,198 
Time deposits 1,231,263  1,296,373  1,305,024  1,392,769  1,367,005 
Total deposits 5,172,922  5,037,193  4,899,050  4,865,307  4,481,828 
           
Short-term borrowings 229,950  214,755  193,455  177,278  148,090 
Operating lease liabilities 51,449  52,784  52,125  53,710  54,998 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,105  28,903  30,771  27,287  23,546 
           
Total liabilities 5,475,426  5,333,635  5,175,401  5,123,582  4,708,462 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock 100,218  100,205  100,205  100,205  100,205 
Surplus 176,500  176,442  176,441  176,437  176,431 
Undivided profits 321,486  313,974  306,741  299,239  294,553 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 7,268  11,936  11,537  11,936  11,392 
Treasury stock at cost (34,441) (34,396) (34,396) (34,396) (34,396)
           
Total shareholders' equity 571,031  568,161  560,528  553,421  548,185 
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,046,457  5,901,796  5,735,929  5,677,003  5,256,647 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,440  96,433  96,433  96,433  96,433 
                


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 
Nonperforming Assets           
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$125 452 491 571 630 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,826 19,379 19,977 20,215 18,570 
Installment 32 43 49 6 24 
Total non-accrual loans 19,983 19,874 20,517 20,792 19,224 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 22 23 25 26 27 
Total nonperforming loans 20,005 19,897 20,542 20,818 19,251 
Other real estate owned 420 541 423 830 1,284 
Total nonperforming assets$20,425 20,438 20,965 21,648 20,535 
       
Florida      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,626 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 
Installment - - - - - 
Total non-accrual loans 1,626 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
Total nonperforming loans 1,626 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 
Other real estate owned - - - - - 
Total nonperforming assets$1,626 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 
       
Total      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$125 452 491 571 630 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 21,452 20,566 21,231 21,326 20,062 
Installment 32 43 49 6 24 
Total non-accrual loans 21,609 21,061 21,771 21,903 20,716 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 22 23 25 26 27 
Total nonperforming loans 21,631 21,084 21,796 21,929 20,743 
Other real estate owned 420 541 423 830 1,284 
Total nonperforming assets$22,051 21,625 22,219 22,759 22,027 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
New York and other states*      
Commercial$(32)32 (1)(6)1 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (2)(27)4 (27)140 
Installment (14)109 18 44 4 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(48)114 21 11 145 
       
Florida      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - (1)- - (2)
Installment 2 15 - - 19 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$2 14 - - 17 
       
Total      
Commercial$(32)32 (1)(6)1 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (2)(28)4 (27)138 
Installment (12)124 18 44 23 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(46)128 21 11 162 
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1)$21,631 21,084 21,796 21,929 20,743 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,051 21,625 22,219 22,759 22,027 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (46)128 21 11 162 
       
Allowance for loan losses (1) 49,991 49,595 49,123 48,144 46,155 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51%0.50%0.52%0.52%0.51%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36%0.37%0.39%0.40%0.42%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17%1.17%1.17%1.15%1.13%
Coverage ratio (1) 231.1%235.2%225.4%219.5%222.5%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00%0.01%0.00%0.00%0.02%
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A 96.9x 584.8x 1094.2x 71.2x 

* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  March 31, 2021  March 31, 2020 
  Average  InterestAverage  Average  Interest Average 
  Balance   Rate  Balance    Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$51,649  500.38%$92,369  421 1.82%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 327,614  1,2371.51  371,768  2,113 2.27 
State and political subdivisions 50  16.47  114  2 7.59 
Corporate bonds 63,334  3161.99  28,332  238 3.36 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 39,582  2062.09  47,418  245 2.06 
Other 686  63.50  685  6 3.50 
             
Total securities available for sale 482,915  1,8161.50  540,686  3,025 2.26 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,029,570  2700.11  412,076  1,267 1.24 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 13,273  1233.70  18,144  175 3.86 
             
Total held to maturity securities 13,273  1233.70  18,144  175 3.86 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,506  695.01  9,183  82 3.57 
             
Commercial loans 212,781  2,9455.54  198,047  2,542 5.13 
Residential mortgage loans 3,789,256  34,8523.69  3,601,728  36,461 4.05 
Home equity lines of credit 238,379  2,2593.84  265,461  2,868 4.35 
Installment loans 8,795  1617.41  10,717  192 7.20 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,249,211  40,2173.80  4,075,953  42,063 4.13 
             
Total interest earning assets 5,780,475  42,4952.95  5,056,042  46,612 3.69 
             
Allowance for loan losses (49,945)     (44,520)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 199,769      193,619     
             
             
Total assets$5,930,299     $5,205,141     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,084,572  520.02%$871,153  16 0.01%
Money market accounts 725,570  2830.16  614,201  1,096 0.72 
Savings 1,315,049  1590.05  1,116,558  233 0.08 
Time deposits 1,261,963  1,6660.54  1,369,914  6,391 1.88 
             
Total interest bearing deposits 4,387,154  2,1600.20  3,971,826  7,736 0.78 
Short-term borrowings 223,807  2280.41  153,668  322 0.84 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,610,961  2,3880.21  4,125,494  8,058 0.79 
             
Demand deposits 673,428      458,476     
Other liabilities 75,143      79,003     
Shareholders' equity 570,767      542,168     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,930,299     $5,205,141     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   40,107     38,554   
             
Net interest spread    2.74%    2.91%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets)    2.78%    3.05%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   -     (1)  
             
Net interest income   40,107     38,553   
              

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 
     
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets    
Total Assets (GAAP)$6,046,457 5,901,796 5,256,647 
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6,045,904 5,901,243 5,256,094 
     
Equity (GAAP) 571,031 568,161 548,185 
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 570,478 567,608 547,632 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.44%9.62%10.42%
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.44%9.63%10.43%
     
  Three months ended
Efficiency Ratio 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 
     
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)$40,107 39,182 38,554 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,428 4,069 5,334 
Less: Net gain on securities - - 1,155 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 44,535 43,251 42,733 
     
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 25,335 24,830 24,268 
Less: Other real estate expense (income), net 239 45 194 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 25,096 24,785 24,074 
     
Efficiency Ratio 56.35%57.31%56.34%
        

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

Contact:   Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693
   