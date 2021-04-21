Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company", "we", "us", "our") today reported business results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net revenue of $324.3 million, up 28% over the prior year quarter

Net income (a) of $36.1 million compared to net loss of $23.4 million in the prior year quarter Adjusted net income (a) of $34.6 million, compared to $2.0 million in the prior year quarter

of $36.1 million compared to net loss of $23.4 million in the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $110.6 million, up 100% compared to $55.3 million in the prior year quarter

Derby City Gaming delivered record net revenue of $32.9 million, up 52% over the prior year quarter

Our TwinSpires Horse Racing business delivered record first quarter net revenue of $93.1 million, up 39% over the prior year quarter

Our TwinSpires Sports and Casino business launched sports betting and iGaming operations in Michigan on January 22, 2021 and sports betting operations in Tennessee on March 18, 2021

Our Gaming Segment delivered record Adjusted EBITDA of $82.4 million, up 72% over the prior year quarter

In February 2021, Kentucky passed legislation that clarifies the legality of historical racing machines

On February 1, 2021, we purchased one million shares of CHDN stock from The Duchossois Group for $193.94 per share ($193.9 million total) in a privately negotiated transaction

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS First Quarter (in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 324.3 $ 252.9 Net income (loss)(a) $ 36.1 $ (23.4 ) Diluted EPS(a) $ 0.91 $ (0.59 ) Adjusted net income(a)(b) $ 34.6 $ 2.0 Adjusted diluted EPS(a)(b) $ 0.87 $ 0.05 Adjusted EBITDA(b) $ 110.6 $ 55.3 (a) Reflects amounts attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated. (b) These are non-GAAP measures. See explanation of non-GAAP measures below.

First Quarter 2021 Results

The Company's first quarter of 2021 net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated was $36.1 million compared to net loss attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated of $23.4 million in the prior year quarter. The Company's first quarter of 2021 net income from continuing operations was $36.1 million compared to net loss from continuing operations of $22.6 million in the prior year quarter. We do not have any noncontrolling interest as of the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss attributable to our noncontrolling interest of $0.1 million in the prior year quarter.

The following items impacted the comparability of the Company's first quarter net income from continuing operations:

$14.0 million after-tax expense decrease related to our equity portion of the non-cash change in fair value of Rivers Casino Des Plaines ("Rivers Des Plaines") interest rate swaps;

$12.0 million non-cash after-tax impact related to our intangible asset impairment from the first quarter of 2020 that did not recur in the first quarter of 2021; and

$1.0 million after-tax expense decrease related to lower transaction, pre-opening and other expenses.

Partially offset by a $0.9 million after-tax increase in Rivers Des Plaines' legal reserves and transaction costs.

Excluding these items, first quarter 2021 net income from continuing operations increased $32.6 million primarily due to the following:

$33.4 million after-tax increase driven by the results of our operations and equity income from our unconsolidated affiliates.

Partially offset by $0.8 million after-tax increase in interest expense associated with higher outstanding debt balances.

Segment Results

During the first quarter of 2021, we updated our operating segments as follows:

We changed the Churchill Downs segment to the Live and Historical Racing segment to facilitate the realignment of our new HRM facilities - Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel ("Oak Grove"), Newport Racing & Gaming ("Newport"), and Turfway Park from All Other to this segment. The Live and Historical Racing segment now includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Derby City Gaming, Oak Grove, Turfway Park, and Newport.

We renamed the Online Wagering segment to the TwinSpires segment to facilitate the realignment of our retail sports betting results at our wholly-owned casinos from our Gaming segment to the TwinSpires segment.

The summaries below present net revenue from external customers and intercompany revenue from each of our reportable segments:

Live and Historical Racing First Quarter (in millions) 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 64.7 $ 29.1 Adjusted EBITDA 18.3 1.0

For the first quarter of 2021, net revenue increased $35.6 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to a $19.4 million increase at Oak Grove as a result of the opening of the HRM facility in September 2020 and the hotel in October 2020, an $11.3 million increase from Derby City Gaming primarily due to the temporary suspension of operations in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the completion of their second outdoor patio which added an additional 225 HRMs in September 2020, a $4.4 million increase at Newport due to the opening in October 2020, and a $0.5 million increase from other sources.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 from the prior year quarter due to a $8.9 million increase from Derby City Gaming due to the increase in net revenue, increased operating efficiencies, and the temporary closure of the property in March 2020, a $6.6 million increase at Oak Grove due to the opening of the HRM facility in September 2020, a $0.8 million increase at Turfway Park due to an increase in handle, a $0.7 million increase at Newport due to the opening in October 2020, and a $0.3 million increase at Churchill Downs Racetrack primarily due to the temporary suspension of operations in March 2020.

TwinSpires First Quarter (in millions) 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 100.1 $ 69.4 Adjusted EBITDA 22.5 16.0

For the first quarter of 2021, net revenue increased $30.7 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to a $26.1 million increase from Horse Racing and a $4.6 million increase from Sports and Casino. Horse Racing net revenue increased as a result of an increase in handle of $113.3 million, or 34%, compared to the prior year quarter due to the continued shift from wagering at brick-and-mortar locations to online wagering. Sports and Casino net revenue increased as a result of our expansion in additional states since the first quarter of 2020 and increased marketing and promotional activities.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 from the prior year quarter primarily due to a $9.9 million increase from Horse Racing due to an increase in handle, partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in the loss from Sports and Casino due to increased marketing and promotional activities.

Gaming First Quarter (in millions) 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 154.0 $ 147.4 Adjusted EBITDA 82.4 47.9

For the first quarter of 2021, net revenue increased $6.6 million primarily due to a $7.3 million increase at Fair Grounds and VSI, a $5.2 million increase at Ocean Downs, and a $5.0 million increase at our Mississippi properties, all of which resulted from the temporary suspension of operations in March 2020. Partially offsetting these increases were a $4.4 million decrease at Oxford, a $3.2 million decrease at Presque Isle, a $2.4 million decrease at Lady Luck Nemacolin, and a $0.9 million decrease at Calder, all of which resulted from certain operating restrictions.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $34.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 from the prior year quarter driven by a $24.1 million increase at our wholly-owned Gaming properties and a $10.4 million increase from our equity investments, both of which were due to increased operating efficiencies and the temporary closure of all of our Gaming properties in March 2020.

All Other

For the first quarter of 2021, All Other Adjusted EBITDA decreased $3.0 million driven by a $4.4 million increase in accrued bonuses at Corporate compared to prior year where accrued bonuses were reduced as a result of the temporary suspension of operations in March 2020. Partially offsetting this decrease was a $1.4 million increase from Arlington due to increased operating efficiencies and the temporary suspension of operations in March 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses non-GAAP measures as a key performance measure of the results of operations for purposes of evaluating performance internally. These measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of the Company by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core business or operating results. The Company believes the use of these measures enables management and investors to evaluate and compare, from period to period, the Company’s operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures are a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or diluted EPS (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our operating results.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate segment performance, develop strategy and allocate resources. We utilize the Adjusted EBITDA metric to provide a more accurate measure of our core operating results and enable management and investors to evaluate and compare from period to period our operating performance in a meaningful and consistent manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure provided in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude discontinued operations net income or loss; net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; changes in fair value for interest rate swaps related to Rivers Des Plaines; Rivers Des Plaines' legal reserves and transaction costs; transaction expense, which includes acquisition and disposition related charges, Calder racing exit costs, as well as legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense; pre-opening expense; and certain other gains, charges, recoveries, and expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA includes the Company's portion of EBITDA from our equity investments.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes:

Transaction expense, net which includes: Acquisition and disposition related charges; and Other transaction expense, including legal, accounting, and other deal-related expense;

Stock-based compensation expense;

Rivers Des Plaines' impact on our investments in unconsolidated affiliates from: The impact of changes in fair value of interest rate swaps and Legal reserves and transaction costs;

Asset impairments;

Legal reserves;

Pre-opening expense; and

Other charges, recoveries and expenses.



For segment reporting, Adjusted EBITDA includes intercompany revenue and expense totals that are eliminated in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). Refer to the Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included herewith for additional information.

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2021 2020 Net revenue: Live and Historical Racing $ 63.2 $ 28.1 TwinSpires 99.7 69.1 Gaming 152.0 145.9 All Other 9.4 9.8 Total net revenue 324.3 252.9 Operating expense: Live and Historical Racing 54.7 33.1 TwinSpires 73.0 50.8 Gaming 106.3 124.1 All Other 13.3 14.6 Selling, general and administrative expense 30.2 24.1 Impairment of intangible assets — 17.5 Transaction expense, net 0.1 0.3 Total operating expense 277.6 264.5 Operating income (loss) 46.7 (11.6 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (19.4 ) (19.3 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates 24.9 (3.3 ) Miscellaneous, net 0.1 — Total other income (expense) 5.6 (22.6 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 52.3 (34.2 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (16.2 ) 11.6 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 36.1 (22.6 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (0.9 ) Net income (loss) 36.1 (23.5 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (0.1 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 36.1 $ (23.4 ) Net income (loss) per common share data - basic: Continuing operations $ 0.93 $ (0.57 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.02 ) Net income (loss) per common share data - basic $ 0.93 $ (0.59 ) Net income (loss) per common share data - diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.91 $ (0.57 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.02 ) Net income (loss) per common share data - diluted $ 0.91 $ (0.59 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 39.0 39.7 Diluted 39.6 39.7

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in millions) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147.7 $ 67.4 Restricted cash 48.0 53.6 Accounts receivable, net 45.3 36.5 Income taxes receivable 69.4 49.4 Other current assets 36.4 28.2 Total current assets 346.8 235.1 Property and equipment, net 1,068.7 1,082.1 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 633.7 630.6 Goodwill 366.8 366.8 Other intangible assets, net 349.4 350.6 Other assets 21.7 21.2 Total assets $ 2,787.1 $ 2,686.4 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74.7 $ 70.7 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 171.0 167.8 Current deferred revenue 52.5 32.8 Current maturities of long-term debt 7.0 4.0 Dividends payable — 24.9 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 124.0 Total current liabilities 305.2 424.2 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and loan origination fees 672.9 530.5 Notes payable, net of debt issuance costs 1,291.4 1,087.8 Non-current deferred revenue 18.4 17.1 Deferred income taxes 248.8 213.9 Other liabilities 48.2 45.8 Total liabilities 2,584.9 2,319.3 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1.7 18.2 Retained earnings 201.4 349.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (0.9 ) (0.9 ) Total shareholder's equity 202.2 367.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,787.1 $ 2,686.4

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 36.1 $ (23.5 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26.0 22.0 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 22.0 1.3 Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (24.9 ) 3.3 Stock-based compensation 5.5 4.3 Deferred income taxes 5.7 (1.9 ) Impairment of intangible assets — 17.5 Amortization of operating lease assets 0.2 1.2 Other 1.2 0.9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Income taxes 9.2 (10.7 ) Deferred revenue 21.0 53.4 Current liabilities of discontinued operations (124.0 ) — Other assets and liabilities 2.2 (24.3 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (19.8 ) 43.5 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital maintenance expenditures (4.7 ) (9.0 ) Capital project expenditures (7.6 ) (39.3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12.3 ) (48.3 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under long-term debt obligations 780.8 719.8 Repayments of borrowings under long-term debt obligations (425.7 ) (32.4 ) Payment of dividends (24.8 ) (23.4 ) Repurchase of common stock (193.9 ) (28.4 ) Cash settlement of stock awards — (12.7 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (12.6 ) (15.1 ) Debt issuance costs (5.8 ) (0.9 ) Change in bank overdraft (12.8 ) — Other 1.6 (0.1 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 106.8 606.8 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 74.7 602.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 121.0 142.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 195.7 $ 744.5

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 36.1 $ (23.4 ) Adjustments, continuing operations: Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps related to Rivers Des Plaines (4.2 ) 14.9 Legal reserves and transaction costs related to Rivers Des Plaines 1.3 — Transaction, pre-opening, and other expense 0.7 2.0 Impairment of intangible assets — 17.5 Income tax impact on net income adjustments (a) 0.7 (9.9 ) Total adjustments, continuing operations (1.5 ) 24.5 Big Fish Games net loss (b) — 0.9 Total adjustments (1.5 ) 25.4 Adjusted net income attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 34.6 $ 2.0 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.87 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted (c) 39.6 40.2

(a) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.

(b) Due to the sale of Big Fish Games, Inc., Big Fish Games is presented as a discontinued operation.

(c) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, diluted weighted average shares outstanding included 0.5 million shares of anti-dilutive stock awards excluded from the calculation of diluted shares for purposes of GAAP since we were in a net loss position.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Total Handle Churchill Downs Racetrack $ 3.8 $ 5.2 TwinSpires Horse Racing(a) 443.1 329.8

(a) Total handle generated by Velocity is not included in total handle from TwinSpires Horse Racing

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Net revenue from external customers: Live and Historical Racing: Churchill Downs Racetrack $ 2.0 $ 1.9 Derby City Gaming 32.9 21.6 Oak Grove 19.4 — Turfway Park 4.5 4.6 Newport 4.4 — Total Live and Historical Racing 63.2 28.1 TwinSpires: Horse Racing 92.7 66.6 Sports and Casino 7.0 2.5 Total TwinSpires 99.7 69.1 Gaming: Fair Grounds and VSI 38.3 31.6 Presque Isle 23.8 27.0 Calder 20.9 21.8 Oxford Casino 15.7 20.1 Ocean Downs 20.0 14.8 Riverwalk Casino 14.4 12.0 Harlow’s Casino 14.0 11.3 Lady Luck Nemacolin 4.9 7.3 Total Gaming 152.0 145.9 All Other 9.4 9.8 Net revenue from external customers $ 324.3 $ 252.9 Intercompany net revenue: Live and Historical Racing $ 1.5 $ 1.0 TwinSpires 0.4 0.3 Gaming 2.0 1.5 All Other 2.7 2.4 Eliminations (6.6 ) (5.2 ) Intercompany net revenue $ — $ —

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing TwinSpires Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 5.9 $ 89.2 $ 11.7 $ 106.8 $ 5.1 $ 111.9 Historical racing(a) 52.9 — — 52.9 — 52.9 Racing event-related services — — 0.7 0.7 — 0.7 Gaming(a) — 7.0 132.5 139.5 — 139.5 Other(a) 4.4 3.5 7.1 15.0 4.3 19.3 Total $ 63.2 $ 99.7 $ 152.0 $ 314.9 $ 9.4 $ 324.3





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing TwinSpires Gaming Total Segments All Other Total Net revenue from external customers Pari-mutuel: Live and simulcast racing $ 5.2 $ 63.9 $ 9.9 $ 79.0 $ 5.7 $ 84.7 Historical racing(a) 20.4 — — 20.4 — 20.4 Racing event-related services — — 1.3 1.3 0.1 1.4 Gaming(a) — 2.5 119.8 122.3 — 122.3 Other(a) 2.5 2.7 14.9 20.1 4.0 24.1 Total $ 28.1 $ 69.1 $ 145.9 $ 243.1 $ 9.8 $ 252.9

(a) Food and beverage, hotel, and other services furnished to customers for free as an inducement to wager or through the redemption of our customers' loyalty points are recorded at the estimated standalone selling prices in Other revenue with a corresponding offset recorded as a reduction in historical racing pari-mutuel revenue for historical racing machines or gaming revenue for our casino properties. These amounts were $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA by segment is comprised of the following:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing TwinSpires Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Net revenue $ 64.7 $ 100.1 $ 154.0 $ 318.8 $ 12.1 $ (6.6 ) $ 324.3 Taxes and purses (20.0 ) (6.4 ) (59.3 ) (85.7 ) (3.1 ) — (88.8 ) Marketing and advertising (2.1 ) (8.5 ) (1.4 ) (12.0 ) (0.1 ) — (12.1 ) Salaries and benefits (10.0 ) (3.1 ) (19.9 ) (33.0 ) (4.3 ) — (37.3 ) Content expense (0.6 ) (46.5 ) (1.0 ) (48.1 ) (1.3 ) 6.2 (43.2 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (3.0 ) (2.2 ) (6.0 ) (11.2 ) (13.0 ) 0.3 (23.9 ) Other operating expense (10.7 ) (10.9 ) (15.5 ) (37.1 ) (3.0 ) 0.1 (40.0 ) Other income — — 31.5 31.5 0.1 — 31.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18.3 $ 22.5 $ 82.4 $ 123.2 $ (12.6 ) $ — $ 110.6





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (in millions) Live and Historical Racing TwinSpires Gaming Total Segments All Other Eliminations Total Net revenue $ 29.1 $ 69.4 $ 147.4 $ 245.9 $ 12.2 $ (5.2 ) $ 252.9 Taxes and purses (9.5 ) (4.3 ) (58.7 ) (72.5 ) (3.2 ) — (75.7 ) Marketing and advertising (1.2 ) (3.5 ) (5.3 ) (10.0 ) (0.1 ) 0.2 (9.9 ) Salaries and benefits (7.2 ) (3.5 ) (29.5 ) (40.2 ) (5.1 ) — (45.3 ) Content expense (0.7 ) (32.6 ) (1.0 ) (34.3 ) (1.3 ) 4.7 (30.9 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (1.7 ) (1.4 ) (6.7 ) (9.8 ) (8.7 ) 0.2 (18.3 ) Other operating expense (7.8 ) (8.1 ) (19.5 ) (35.4 ) (3.4 ) 0.1 (38.7 ) Other income — — 21.2 21.2 — — 21.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.0 $ 16.0 $ 47.9 $ 64.9 $ (9.6 ) $ — $ 55.3

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) attributable to Churchill Downs Incorporated $ 36.1 $ (23.4 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 0.1 Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest 36.1 (23.5 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.9 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 36.1 (22.6 ) Additions: Depreciation and amortization 26.0 22.0 Interest expense 19.4 19.3 Income tax provision (benefit) 16.2 (11.6 ) EBITDA $ 97.7 $ 7.1 Adjustments to EBITDA: Selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation expense $ 5.5 $ 4.3 Pre-opening expense and other expense 0.6 1.7 Impairment of intangible assets — 17.5 Transaction expense, net 0.1 0.3 Other income, expense: Interest, depreciation and amortization expense related to equity investments 9.6 9.5 Changes in fair value of Rivers Des Plaines' interest rate swaps (4.2 ) 14.9 Rivers Des Plaines' legal reserves and transaction costs 1.3 — Total adjustments to EBITDA 12.9 48.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110.6 $ 55.3 Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Live and Historical Racing $ 18.3 $ 1.0 TwinSpires 22.5 16.0 Gaming 82.4 47.9 Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 123.2 64.9 All Other (12.6 ) (9.6 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 110.6 $ 55.3

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

SUPPLEMENTAL JOINT VENTURE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

Summarized financial information for our equity investments is comprised of the following:

Summarized Income Statement Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 138.7 $ 137.8 Operating and SG&A expense 85.6 100.8 Depreciation and amortization 4.3 4.2 Total operating expense 89.9 105.0 Operating income 48.8 32.8 Interest and other expense, net (4.6 ) (35.8 ) Net income (loss) $ 44.2 $ (3.0 )



