Triumph Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $33.1 Million

DALLAS, April 21, 2021



As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2021 First Quarter Highlights

For the first quarter of 2021, net income to common shareholders was $33.1 million, and diluted earnings per share were $1.32.

Net interest income was $83.0 million.

Net interest margin was 6.06%. Yield on loans and the average cost of our total deposits were 7.24% and 0.28%, respectively.

Non-interest income was $14.3 million, including a $4.7 million gain on indemnification asset related to the Transport Financial Solutions ("TFS") acquisition as described below.

Non-interest expense was $60.9 million.

Credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was a benefit of $7.8 million. Components of our credit loss expense included: A $9.5 million reduction in current expected losses in the loan portfolio and off balance sheet loan commitments primarily due to improvements in our macroeconomic forecasts. $1.9 million expense due to net increases in specific reserves, including $2.9 million expense related to the TFS acquisition as discussed below.

Net charge-offs were $41.3 million, or 0.85% of average loans, for the quarter including a fully reserved $41.3 million charge-off related to the TFS acquisition; $35.6 million of which was indemnified and reimbursed to us by Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. as discussed below.

The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital was $2.492 billion with an average invoice size of $2,097. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $1,974.

TriumphPay processed 2,529,673 invoices paying carriers a total of $2.302 billion.

On March 31, 2021, we, through TriumphPay, a division of our wholly-owned subsidiary TBK Bank, SSB, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HubTran, Inc., a cloud-based provider of automation software for the transportation industry's back-office, for $97 million in cash subject to customary purchase price adjustments and closing conditions. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS

As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. Developments related to that transaction impacted our operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as follows:

During the quarter, new adverse developments with the largest of the three Over-Formula Advance clients caused us to charge-off the entire $41.3 million net Over-Formula Advance amount due from that client. This net charge-off had no impact on credit loss expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as the entire amount had been reserved in a prior period. In accordance with the amended terms of the transaction, CVLG reimbursed us for $35.6 million of this charge-off by drawing on its secured line of credit which is reflected on our March 31, 2021 Consolidated Balance Sheet as a performing equipment loan held for investment.

Given separate developments with the other two Over-Formula Advance clients, we reserved an additional $2.9 million reflected in credit loss expense during the three months ended March 31, 2021. At quarter end, our entire remaining over formula advance position was down from $62.1 million at December 31, 2020 to $10.6 million at March 31, 2021 and the $10.6 million balance at March 31, 2021 was fully reserved. The $2.9 million increase in required ACL as well as accretion of most of the fair value discount on the indemnification asset held at December 31, 2020 resulted in a $4.7 million gain on the indemnification asset which was recorded through non-interest income.

The net pretax income impact of the adjustments to credit loss expense and indemnification asset associated with the three Over-Formula Advance clients was pretax income of $1.8 million.



At March 31, 2021, the carrying value of the acquired over-formula advances was $10.6 million, the total reserve on acquired over-formula advances was $10.6 million and the balance of our indemnification asset, the value of the payment that would be due to us from CVLG in the event that these over-advances are charged off, was $5.2 million.

As of March 31, 2021 we carried a separate $19.2 million receivable (the “Misdirected Payments”) payable by the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the acquired Over-Formula Advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. In addition to commencing litigation against such customer, we have also filed a declaratory judgment action in United States Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of March 31, 2021. The full amount of such receivable is reflected in non-performing and past due factored receivables as of March 31, 2021 in accordance with our policy. As of March 31, 2021, the entire $19.2 million Misdirected Payments amount was greater than 90 days past due.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment increased $87.7 million, or 1.8%, during the first quarter to $5.085 billion at March 31, 2021. Average loans held for investment for the quarter decreased $24.7 million, or 0.5%, to $4.834 billion. The commercial finance portfolio increased $146.4 million, or 7.8%, to $2.021 billion, the national lending portfolio decreased $30.5 million, or 2.5%, to $1.191 billion, and the community banking portfolio decreased $28.2 million, or 1.5%, to $1.873 billion during the quarter.

Total deposits were $4.790 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $73.1 million, or 1.5%, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 34% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 72% of total deposits at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss

Our nonperforming assets ratio at March 31, 2021 was 1.15%. Approximately 2 basis points of this ratio at March 31, 2021 consisted of $1.4 million of the acquired Over-Formula Advance portfolio which represents the portion that is not covered by CVLG's indemnification. An additional 38 basis points of this ratio at March 31, 2021 consisted of $19.2 million of the Misdirected Payments, as discussed above.

Our past-due loan ratio at March 31, 2021 was 1.96%. Approximately 21 basis points of this ratio at March 31, 2021 consisted of $10.6 million of past due factored receivables related to the Over-Formula Advance portfolio. An additional 38 basis points of this ratio at March 31, 2021 consisted of the $19.2 million of Misdirected Payments, as discussed above.

We recorded total net charge-offs of $41.3 million, or 0.85% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were impacted by items related to our TFS acquisition, as discussed above.

Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment decreased 98 basis points during the quarter to 0.94% at March 31, 2021. In addition to the impact of an improved macroeconomic forecast, this decrease reflects a $41.3 million charge-off during the period related to the TFS acquisition as discussed above. The recorded reserves on the over-formula advance portfolio acquired from TFS constitute 21 basis points of the ACL ratio at March 31, 2021.

CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program

As of March 31, 2021, our balance sheet reflected deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $85.3 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of March 31, 2021, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.5 million.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, we originated $83.5 million of PPP loans. As of March 31, 2021, we carried 2,670 PPP loans representing a balance of $237.3 million classified as commercial loans. We recognized $1.1 million in fees from the SBA on PPP loans during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and carry $6.6 million of deferred fees on PPP loans at quarter end. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.





As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 Loans held for investment $ 5,084,512 $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911 $ 4,393,311 $ 4,320,548 Deposits $ 4,789,665 $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101 $ 4,062,332 $ 3,682,015 Net income available to common stockholders $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 2.29 % 2.21 % 1.65 % 0.99 % (0.36 %) Return on average total equity 18.42 % 17.73 % 13.24 % 8.86 % (2.85 %) Return on average common equity 19.14 % 18.44 % 13.61 % 8.94 % (2.85 %) Return on average tangible common equity (1) 26.19 % 25.70 % 19.43 % 12.96 % (4.09 %) Yield on loans(2) 7.24 % 7.20 % 7.05 % 6.52 % 7.22 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.41 % 0.54 % 0.79 % 1.08 % 1.34 % Cost of total deposits 0.28 % 0.38 % 0.56 % 0.79 % 1.05 % Cost of total funds 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.85 % 1.23 % Net interest margin(2) 6.06 % 6.20 % 5.83 % 5.11 % 5.63 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.23 % 2.40 % 3.88 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.88 % Efficiency ratio 62.57 % 55.95 % 65.15 % 62.56 % 78.24 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 62.57 % 55.95 % 64.18 % 70.75 % 78.24 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans 1.96 % 3.22 % 2.40 % 1.50 % 1.99 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.27 % 1.26 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.52 % 1.20 % 1.09 % ACL to non-performing loans 80.87 % 164.98 % 159.67 % 97.66 % 82.37 % ACL to total loans 0.94 % 1.92 % 1.88 % 1.24 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.85 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(4) 10.89 % 10.80 % 10.75 % 9.98 % 9.62 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 11.28 % 10.60 % 10.32 % 10.57 % 9.03 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 9.72 % 9.05 % 8.72 % 8.84 % 8.24 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.58 % 13.03 % 12.94 % 13.44 % 11.63 % Total equity to total assets 12.53 % 12.24 % 11.89 % 11.69 % 11.01 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 8.98 % 8.56 % 8.09 % 7.84 % 7.77 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 28.90 $ 27.42 $ 26.11 $ 25.28 $ 24.45 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 21.34 $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 17.59 $ 16.64 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.34 $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) Shares outstanding end of period 24,882,929 24,868,218 24,851,601 24,202,686 24,101,120

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 380,811 $ 314,393 $ 288,278 $ 437,064 $ 208,414 Securities - available for sale 205,330 224,310 242,802 331,126 302,122 Securities - held to maturity, net 5,828 5,919 6,096 6,285 8,217 Equity securities 5,826 5,826 6,040 6,411 5,678 Loans held for sale 22,663 24,546 36,716 50,382 4,431 Loans held for investment 5,084,512 4,996,776 4,852,911 4,393,311 4,320,548 Allowance for credit losses (48,024 ) (95,739 ) (90,995 ) (54,613 ) (44,732 ) Loans, net 5,036,488 4,901,037 4,761,916 4,338,698 4,275,816 Assets held for sale — — — — 97,895 FHLB and other restricted stock 9,807 6,751 18,464 26,345 37,080 Premises and equipment, net 105,390 103,404 105,455 107,736 98,363 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 1,421 1,432 1,704 1,962 2,540 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 188,006 189,922 192,041 186,162 188,208 Bank-owned life insurance 41,805 41,608 41,440 41,298 41,122 Deferred tax asset, net 1,260 6,427 7,716 8,544 9,457 Indemnification asset 5,246 36,225 31,218 — — Other assets 89,747 73,991 96,901 75,480 74,386 Total assets $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,637,653 $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900 $ 1,120,949 $ 846,412 Interest bearing deposits 3,152,012 3,363,815 2,932,201 2,941,383 2,835,603 Total deposits 4,789,665 4,716,600 4,248,101 4,062,332 3,682,015 Customer repurchase agreements 2,668 3,099 14,192 6,732 3,693 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 180,000 105,000 435,000 455,000 850,000 Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility 158,796 191,860 223,713 223,809 — Subordinated notes 87,564 87,509 87,455 87,402 87,347 Junior subordinated debentures 40,201 40,072 39,944 39,816 39,689 Other liabilities 76,730 64,870 94,540 85,531 101,638 Total liabilities 5,335,624 5,209,010 5,142,945 4,960,622 4,764,382 EQUITY Preferred Stock 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 — Common stock 280 280 279 273 272 Additional paid-in-capital 490,699 489,151 488,094 472,795 474,441 Treasury stock, at cost (103,059 ) (103,052 ) (102,942 ) (102,888 ) (102,677 ) Retained earnings 322,705 289,583 258,254 236,249 222,809 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,379 5,819 5,157 5,442 (5,498 ) Total stockholders' equity 764,004 726,781 693,842 656,871 589,347 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 48,706 $ 50,723 $ 48,774 $ 50,394 $ 48,323 Factored receivables, including fees 37,795 37,573 31,468 21,101 24,292 Securities 1,650 1,519 1,927 2,676 2,107 FHLB and other restricted stock 76 56 122 148 204 Cash deposits 126 68 73 79 488 Total interest income 88,353 89,939 82,364 74,398 75,414 Interest expense: Deposits 3,372 4,308 5,834 7,584 9,677 Subordinated notes 1,349 1,347 1,348 1,321 1,347 Junior subordinated debentures 442 452 462 554 646 Other borrowings 170 234 341 688 1,244 Total interest expense 5,333 6,341 7,985 10,147 12,914 Net interest income 83,020 83,598 74,379 64,251 62,500 Credit loss expense (benefit) (7,845 ) 4,680 (258 ) 13,609 20,298 Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 90,865 78,918 74,637 50,642 42,202 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,787 1,643 1,470 573 1,588 Card income 1,972 1,949 2,091 1,941 1,800 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (80 ) (217 ) (41 ) (101 ) (257 ) Net gains (losses) on sale of securities — 16 3,109 63 38 Fee income 2,249 1,615 1,402 1,304 1,686 Insurance commissions 1,486 1,327 990 864 1,051 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — — 9,758 — Other 6,877 16,053 1,472 5,627 1,571 Total non-interest income 14,291 22,386 10,493 20,029 7,477 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,980 33,798 31,651 30,804 30,722 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 5,779 7,046 5,574 4,964 5,182 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 977 350 360 495 315 Professional fees 2,545 2,326 3,265 1,651 2,107 Amortization of intangible assets 1,975 2,065 2,141 2,046 2,078 Advertising and promotion 890 1,170 1,105 1,151 1,292 Communications and technology 5,900 5,639 5,569 5,444 5,501 Other 6,846 6,904 5,632 6,171 7,556 Total non-interest expense 60,892 59,298 55,297 52,726 54,753 Net income (loss) before income tax 44,264 42,006 29,833 17,945 (5,074 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10,341 9,876 6,929 4,505 (624 ) Net income (loss) $ 33,923 $ 32,130 $ 22,904 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) Dividends on preferred stock (801 ) (802 ) (899 ) — — Net income available to common stockholders $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 )

Earnings per share:

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Basic Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,675,109 24,653,099 24,592,092 23,987,049 24,314,329 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.34 $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) Diluted Net income (loss) to common stockholders - diluted $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,675,109 24,653,099 24,592,092 23,987,049 24,314,329 Dilutive effects of: Assumed exercises of stock options 130,016 101,664 48,102 38,627 — Restricted stock awards 169,514 136,239 67,907 37,751 — Restricted stock units 66,714 50,156 18,192 4,689 — Performance stock units - market based 128,167 112,228 76,095 6,326 — Performance stock units - performance based — — — — — Employee stock purchase plan 1,418 — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,170,938 25,053,386 24,802,388 24,074,442 24,314,329 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ (0.18 )

Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Stock options — — 98,513 148,528 225,055 Restricted stock awards — — — 109,834 147,748 Restricted stock units — — — 38,801 55,228 Performance stock units - market based — — — 76,461 67,707 Performance stock units - performance based 256,625 256,625 261,125 262,625 254,000 Employee stock purchase plan — — — — —

Loans held for investment summarized as of:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Commercial real estate $ 784,110 $ 779,158 $ 762,531 $ 910,261 $ 985,757 Construction, land development, land 223,841 219,647 244,512 213,617 198,050 1-4 family residential properties 142,859 157,147 164,785 168,707 169,703 Farmland 97,835 103,685 110,966 125,259 133,579 Commercial 1,581,125 1,562,957 1,536,903 1,518,656 1,412,822 Factored receivables 1,208,718 1,120,770 1,016,337 561,576 661,100 Consumer 14,332 15,838 17,106 18,450 20,326 Mortgage warehouse 1,031,692 1,037,574 999,771 876,785 739,211 Total loans $ 5,084,512 $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911 $ 4,393,311 $ 4,320,548

Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Commercial - Equipment $ 623,248 $ 573,163 $ 509,849 $ 487,145 $ 479,483 Commercial - Asset-based lending 188,825 180,488 160,711 176,235 245,001 Factored receivables 1,208,718 1,120,770 1,016,337 561,576 661,100 Commercial finance $ 2,020,791 $ 1,874,421 $ 1,686,897 $ 1,224,956 $ 1,385,584 Commercial finance % of total loans 40 % 38 % 35 % 28 % 32 %

National lending loans are further summarized below:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Mortgage warehouse $ 1,031,692 $ 1,037,574 $ 999,771 $ 876,785 $ 739,211 Commercial - Liquid credit 159,436 184,027 188,034 192,118 172,380 National lending $ 1,191,128 $ 1,221,601 $ 1,187,805 $ 1,068,903 $ 911,591 National lending % of total loans 23 % 24 % 24 % 24 % 21 %

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, summarized for the quarters ended:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Average community banking $ 1,843,002 $ 1,963,435 $ 2,047,059 $ 2,111,615 $ 2,041,256 Average commercial finance 1,899,264 1,798,550 1,480,593 1,259,584 1,292,749 Average national lending 1,106,010 1,114,822 998,411 1,038,476 711,837 Average total loans $ 4,848,276 $ 4,876,807 $ 4,526,063 $ 4,409,675 $ 4,045,842 Community banking yield 4.90 % 5.46 % 5.05 % 5.23 % 5.67 % Commercial finance yield 10.81 % 10.74 % 11.23 % 10.21 % 11.00 % National lending yield 5.00 % 4.58 % 4.98 % 4.67 % 4.80 % Total loan yield 7.24 % 7.20 % 7.05 % 6.52 % 7.22 %

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Factored receivable period end balance $ 1,118,972,000 $ 1,036,369,000 $ 948,987,000 $ 528,379,000 $ 641,366,000 Yield on average receivable balance 13.85 % 13.81 % 15.65 % 15.48 % 16.13 % Current quarter charge-off rate(1) 3.95 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.16 % 0.23 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 90 % 89 % 88 % 85 % 80 % Interest income, including fees $ 35,824,000 $ 35,439,000 $ 30,068,000 $ 20,387,000 $ 23,497,000 Non-interest income(2) 1,757,000 1,358,000 1,157,000 1,072,000 1,296,000 Factored receivable total revenue 37,581,000 36,797,000 31,225,000 21,459,000 24,793,000 Average net funds employed 936,528,000 924,899,000 694,170,000 477,112,000 537,138,000 Yield on average net funds employed 16.27 % 15.83 % 17.89 % 18.09 % 18.56 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 2,492,468,000 $ 2,461,249,000 $ 1,984,490,000 $ 1,238,465,000 $ 1,450,618,000 Number of invoices purchased 1,188,678 1,189,271 1,027,839 812,902 878,767 Average invoice size $ 2,097 $ 2,070 $ 1,931 $ 1,524 $ 1,651 Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,974 $ 1,943 $ 1,787 $ 1,378 $ 1,481 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 4,775 $ 5,091 $ 5,181 $ 4,486 $ 4,061





(1) March 31, 2021 includes a $41.3 million charge-off related to the TFS acquisition, which contributed approximately 3.94% to the net charge-off rate for the quarter. (2) Total factoring segment non-interest income was $6.4 million, $15.5 million, and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.



March 31, 2021 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $4.7 million gain on our indemnification asset.



December 31, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a gain of $8.9 million related to CVLG’s delivery of proceeds resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock and a $5.3 million gain on our indemnification asset.



September 30, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $2.0 million gain recognized on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG resulting from the amended TFS acquisition agreement.



Deposits summarized as of:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Non-interest bearing demand $ 1,637,653 $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900 $ 1,120,949 $ 846,412 Interest bearing demand 729,364 688,680 634,272 648,309 583,445 Individual retirement accounts 89,748 92,584 94,933 97,388 101,743 Money market 402,070 393,325 384,476 397,914 412,376 Savings 464,035 421,488 405,954 391,624 367,163 Certificates of deposit 740,694 790,844 857,514 937,766 1,056,012 Brokered time deposits 516,006 516,786 344,986 258,378 314,864 Other brokered deposits 210,095 460,108 210,066 210,004 — Total deposits $ 4,789,665 $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101 $ 4,062,332 $ 3,682,015

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 478,275 $ 126 0.11 % $ 230,893 $ 68 0.12 % Taxable securities 189,407 1,428 3.06 % 202,867 1,283 2.52 % Tax-exempt securities 34,717 222 2.59 % 37,070 236 2.53 % FHLB and other restricted stock 8,511 76 3.62 % 15,759 56 1.41 % Loans 4,848,275 86,501 7.24 % 4,876,807 88,296 7.20 % Total interest earning assets $ 5,559,185 $ 88,353 6.45 % $ 5,363,396 $ 89,939 6.67 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 454,483 425,153 Total assets $ 6,013,668 $ 5,788,549 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 701,759 $ 384 0.22 % $ 662,458 $ 235 0.14 % Individual retirement accounts 91,074 186 0.83 % 94,328 250 1.05 % Money market 398,015 229 0.23 % 395,900 257 0.26 % Savings 446,322 167 0.15 % 413,214 157 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 765,244 1,955 1.04 % 814,954 2,633 1.29 % Brokered time deposits 167,881 179 0.43 % 221,346 528 0.95 % Other brokered deposits 803,009 272 0.14 % 560,805 248 0.18 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,373,304 3,372 0.41 % 3,163,005 4,308 0.54 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 35,833 24 0.27 % 80,217 43 0.21 % Subordinated notes 87,532 1,349 6.25 % 87,476 1,347 6.13 % Junior subordinated debentures 40,125 442 4.47 % 39,996 452 4.50 % Other borrowings 171,902 146 0.34 % 223,501 191 0.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,708,696 $ 5,333 0.58 % $ 3,594,195 $ 6,341 0.70 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,494,001 1,392,389 Other liabilities 64,122 81,073 Total equity 746,849 720,892 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,013,668 $ 5,788,549 Net interest income $ 83,020 $ 83,598 Interest spread 5.87 % 5.97 % Net interest margin 6.06 % 6.20 %





Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.

Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.

Average rates have been annualized.

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:



As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Net income available to common stockholders $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) Transaction costs — — 827 — — Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — (9,758 ) — Tax effect of adjustments — — (197 ) 2,451 — Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,635 $ 6,133 $ (4,450 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,170,938 25,053,386 24,802,388 24,074,442 24,314,329 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) Average total stockholders' equity $ 746,849 $ 720,892 $ 688,327 $ 610,258 $ 627,369 Average preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (5,934 ) — Average total common stockholders' equity 701,849 675,892 643,327 604,324 627,369 Average goodwill and other intangibles (188,980 ) (191,017 ) (192,682 ) (187,255 ) (189,359 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 512,869 $ 484,875 $ 450,645 $ 417,069 $ 438,010 Net income available to common stockholders $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) Average tangible common equity 512,869 484,875 450,645 417,069 438,010 Return on average tangible common equity 26.19 % 25.70 % 19.43 % 12.96 % (4.09 %) Net interest income $ 83,020 $ 83,598 $ 74,379 $ 64,251 $ 62,500 Non-interest income 14,291 22,386 10,493 20,029 7,477 Operating revenue 97,311 105,984 84,872 84,280 69,977 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — (9,758 ) — Adjusted operating revenue $ 97,311 $ 105,984 $ 84,872 $ 74,522 $ 69,977 Non-interest expenses $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 Transaction costs — — (827 ) — — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 Adjusted efficiency ratio 62.57 % 55.95 % 64.18 % 70.75 % 78.24 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 Transaction costs — — (827 ) — — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 52,726 $ 54,753 Total non-interest income $ 14,291 $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 20,029 $ 7,477 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — (9,758 ) — Adjusted non-interest income $ 14,291 $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 10,271 $ 7,477 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 46,601 $ 36,912 $ 43,977 $ 42,455 $ 47,276 Average total assets $ 6,013,668 $ 5,788,549 $ 5,518,708 $ 5,487,072 $ 4,906,547 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.88 % Total stockholders' equity $ 764,004 $ 726,781 $ 693,842 $ 656,871 $ 589,347 Preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) — Total common stockholders' equity 719,004 681,781 648,842 611,871 589,347 Goodwill and other intangibles (188,006 ) (189,922 ) (192,041 ) (186,162 ) (188,208 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 530,998 $ 491,859 $ 456,801 $ 425,709 $ 401,139 Common shares outstanding 24,882,929 24,868,218 24,851,601 24,202,686 24,101,120 Tangible book value per share $ 21.34 $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 17.59 $ 16.64 Total assets at end of period $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 Goodwill and other intangibles (188,006 ) (189,922 ) (192,041 ) (186,162 ) (188,208 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 5,911,622 $ 5,745,869 $ 5,644,746 $ 5,431,331 $ 5,165,521 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 8.98 % 8.56 % 8.09 % 7.84 % 7.77 %





1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:





For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Loan discount accretion $ 3,501 $ 2,334 $ 4,104 $ 2,139 $ 2,134





3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets. 4) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.



