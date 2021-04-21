John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 operating results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Third quarter fiscal 2021 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 8276508.

This call is being webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com .

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.







