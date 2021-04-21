CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021

Net Earnings of $63.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, or $0.47 per share



ONTARIO, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $63.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $38.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the first quarter, compared to $0.37 for the prior quarter and $0.27 for the same period last year. The first quarter of 2021 included a $19.5 million recapture of provision for credit losses as a result of the improvement in our economic forecast. The Company previously recorded a provision for credit losses of $23.5 million in 2020, due to the severe decline in economic forecasts associated with the pandemic.

David Brager, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Our first quarter results were greatly impacted by the release of most of the reserves for credit losses that were built up in 2020, as the forecasted impact of COVID-19 on the economy has significantly improved since last year at the beginning of the pandemic. I am extremely proud of our associates as we continue to support our customers with round two Paycheck Protection Program loans, by originating more than 1,500 loans for approximately $325 million. In addition, we have processed customer forgiveness applications on round one PPP loans originated in 2020 totaling $540 million at March 31, 2021.”

Net income of $63.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 12.75% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 19.85%. ROAE and ROATCE for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 9.92% and 15.67%, respectively, and 7.61% and 12.27%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.79% for the first quarter, compared to 1.42% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.34% for the first quarter of 2020. Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.08% for the first quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 40.26%, compared to 40.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 42.69% for the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income before recapture of provision for credit losses was $103.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. This represented a $2.4 million, or 2.25%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020, and a $1.2 million, or 1.14%, increase from the first quarter of 2020. Total interest income was $105.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, which was $3.1 million, or 2.87%, lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.6 million, or 1.48%, lower than the same period last year. Total interest income and fees on loans for the first quarter of 2021 of $91.8 million decreased $3.9 million, or 4.11%, from the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased $322,000, or 0.35%, from the first quarter of 2020. Total investment income of $13.1 million increased $802,000, or 6.52%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased $948,000, or 6.75%, from the first quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $735,000, or 26.33%, from the prior quarter and decreased $2.7 million, or 57.19%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

During the first quarter of 2021, we recaptured $19.5 million of provision for credit losses, due to the improvement in our economic forecast of certain macroeconomic variables, which were impacted by COVID-19. In comparison, there was no provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the first quarter of 2020 included a $12 million provision for credit losses at the start of the pandemic. During the first quarter of 2021, we experienced credit charge-offs of $2.5 million and total recoveries of $88,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $2.4 million.

Noninterest income was $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 included $3.5 million in death benefits that exceeded the asset value of certain BOLI policies, compared to $1.6 million and $715,000 in death benefits for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020, respectively. Swap fee income decreased $661,000 quarter-over-quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased by $791,000, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $47.2 million, compared to $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $48.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The $1.1 million quarter-over-quarter decrease included a $649,000 decline in professional services, a $616,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expense, and a $225,000 decrease in marketing and promotion expense. Offsetting these decreases in expense, was a $564,000 increase in staff expense that was primarily the result of higher payroll taxes typically incurred in the first quarter of each year. The year-over-year decrease of $1.5 million included a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefit costs and an $830,000 decline in marketing and promotion expense. An increase of $911,000 in regulatory assessment expense in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter, resulted from the final application of assessment credits provided by the FDIC at the end of the second quarter of 2020. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.32% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 1.37% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.72% for the first quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses, was $103.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $105.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $102.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.08% for the first quarter of 2020. Total average earning asset yields (tax equivalent) were 3.24% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.27% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in earning asset yield from the prior quarter was due to a combination of a 6 basis point decline in loan yields, a 16 basis point decrease in investment yields and a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 62.3% of earning assets on average for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 65.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest and fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was approximately $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in earning asset yield compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a 45 basis point decrease in loan yields from 4.95% in the year ago quarter to 4.50% for the first quarter of 2021. The significant decline in interest rates since the start of the pandemic has had a negative impact on loan yields, which after excluding discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income, and the impact from PPP loans, declined by 44 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020. The significant decline in interest rates also impacted the tax equivalent yield on investments, which decreased by 80 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. Earning asset yields were further impacted by a change in asset mix resulting from a $1.38 billion increase in average balances at the Federal Reserve compared to the first quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased from the fourth quarter of 2020 by $560.3 million to $13.29 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Of that increase in earning assets, $523.4 million represented an increase in average investment securities, while balances at the Federal Reserve increased by $115.7 million, and average loans declined by $77.0 million. Average earning assets increased by $3.17 billion from the first quarter of 2020. Loans on average grew by $787.5 million from the first quarter of 2020, including PPP loan balances that were about $881 million, on average, during the first quarter of 2021. Investments increased by $977.2 million, while balances at the Federal Reserve grew on average by $1.38 billion compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Total cost of funds declined to 0.07% for the first quarter of 2021 from 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.21% in the year ago quarter. On average, noninterest bearing deposits were 62.02% of total deposits during the current quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits grew on average by $307.7 million, or 4.44%, from the fourth quarter of 2020, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements grew on average by $130.5 million. The cost of interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined from 0.22% for the prior quarter to 0.16% for the first quarter of 2021. In comparison to the first quarter of 2020, our overall cost of funds decreased by 14 basis points, as average noninterest bearing deposits grew by $1.99 billion, compared to $932.1 million in growth in interest-bearing deposits, and the cost of deposits declined to 6 basis points in the current quarter.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 28.60%, compared with 28.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $14.84 billion at March 31, 2021. This represented an increase of $421.1 million, or 2.92%, from total assets of $14.42 billion at December 31, 2020. Interest-earning assets of $13.62 billion at March 31, 2021 increased $399.9 million, or 3.02%, when compared with $13.22 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $921.8 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $450.3 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve and a $55.8 million decrease in total loans.

Total assets at March 31, 2021 increased by $3.23 billion, or 27.86%, from total assets of $11.61 billion at March 31, 2020. Interest-earning assets increased $3.23 billion, or 31.03%, when compared with $10.40 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets includes a $1.58 billion increase in investment securities, an $826.9 million increase in total loans, and an $818.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. The increase in total loans includes the remaining outstanding balance in PPP loans, totaling $897.7 million as of March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined by $70.5 million from December 31, 2020 and by $70.8 million from March 31, 2020.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $3.90 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $921.8 million, or 30.96%, from $2.98 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.58 billion, or 67.93%, from $2.32 billion at March 31, 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, we purchased $1.23 billion of securities, with an average expected yield of approximately 1.57%.

At March 31, 2021, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $1.09 billion, a $508.4 million, or 87.86%, increase from December 31, 2020 and a $444.7 million increase, or 69.24%, from March 31, 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $546 million of HTM securities.

At March 31, 2021 investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.81 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $14.4 million. AFS securities increased by $413.4 million, or 17.23%, from December 31, 2020, and increased by $1.13 billion, or 67.43%, from March 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $683 million of AFS securities.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $3.05 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.99 billion at March 31, 2020. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $247.0 million as of March 31, 2021, or approximately 6% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 28 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Minnesota at 21.80%, Massachusetts at 10.80%, Texas at 10.66%, Ohio at 8.07%, and Connecticut at 5.65%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts, of $8.29 billion at March 31, 2021 decreased by $55.8 million, or 0.67%, from December 31, 2020. The $55.8 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $100.1 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans due to seasonal pay downs, $58.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $15.1 million in SFR mortgage loans, and $7.3 million in other loans, partially offset by increases of $95.3 million in commercial real estate loans, $14.7 million in PPP loans, $11.2 million in construction loans, and $3.8 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans. After adjusting for seasonality and PPP loans, our loans grew by $29.6 million or at an annualized rate of 1.7% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts increased by $826.9 million, or 11.08%, from March 31, 2020. The increase in total loans included $897.7 million in PPP loans. After excluding PPP loan growth, the $70.8 million decrease in loans included decreases of $207.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $32.3 million in consumer and other loans, $31.7 million in construction loans, $23.3 million in SFR mortgage loans, $11.0 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $8.9 million in municipal lease financings, and $5.3 million in SBA loans. Partially offsetting these declines was an increase of $248.9 million in commercial real estate loans.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $71.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $93.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $82.6 million at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was decreased by $19.5 million, due to the improved outlook in our forecast of certain macroeconomic variables that were influenced by the economic impact of the pandemic and government stimulus, and by $2.4 million in net charge-offs. At March 31, 2021, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.87%. This compares to 1.12% and 1.11% at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. When PPP loans are excluded, ACL as a percentage of total adjusted loans and leases outstanding was 0.97% at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.25% at December 31, 2020 and 1.11% at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus nonperforming TDR loans, were $13.8 million at March 31, 2021, or 0.17% of total loans. This compares to nonperforming loans of $14.3 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $6.4 million, or 0.09% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The $13.8 million in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021 are summarized as follows: $7.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $3.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $2.4 million in SBA loans, $424,000 in SFR mortgage loans, $312,000 in consumer and other loans, and $259,000 in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

As of March 31, 2021, we had $1.6 million in OREO compared to $3.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $4.9 million at March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, we had loans delinquent 30 to 89 days of $1.7 million. This compares to $3.1 million at December 31, 2020 and $4.4 million at March 31, 2020. As a percentage of total loans, delinquencies, excluding nonaccruals, were 0.02% at March 31, 2021, 0.04% at December 31, 2020, and 0.06% at March 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, we had $5.8 million in performing TDR loans, compared to $2.2 million in performing TDR loans at December 31, 2020 and $2.8 million in performing TDR loans at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus OREO, totaled $15.3 million at March 31, 2021, $17.7 million at December 31, 2020, and $11.3 million at March 31, 2020. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.10% at March 31, 2021, 0.12% at December 31, 2020, and 0.10% at March 31, 2020.

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. At March 31, 2021, classified loans totaled $69.7 million, compared to $78.8 million at December 31, 2020 and $83.6 million at March 31, 2020. Classified loans decreased $9.1 million quarter-over-quarter and included an $8.4 million decrease in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, a $1.6 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, and a $520,000 decrease in SBA loans, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in PPP loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.08 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $506.3 million totaled $12.59 billion at March 31, 2021. This represented an increase of $409.1 million, or 3.36%, when compared with $12.18 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $3.1 billion, or 32.72%, when compared with $9.48 billion at March 31, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.58 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $122.5 million, or 1.64%, when compared to $7.46 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $2.01 billion, or 35.98%, when compared to $5.57 billion at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits were 62.74% of total deposits, compared to 63.52% at December 31, 2020 and 61.15% at March 31, 2020.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.02 billion at March 31, 2021. This represented an increase of $12.7 million, or 0.63%, from total equity of $2.01 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net earnings of $63.9 million, partially offset by a $28.4 million decrease in other comprehensive income from the tax effected impact of the decrease in market value of available-for-sale securities and $24.5 million in cash dividends. Our tangible common equity ratio was 9.4% at March 31, 2021.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.8%, common equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.9%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.1%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 16.1%.

CitizensTrust

As of March 31, 2021 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.10 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.29 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the same period of 2020. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $14 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 139,713 $ 122,305 $ 138,615 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 1,385,586 1,835,855 567,124 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,525,299 1,958,160 705,739 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 27,748 43,563 23,799 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,812,348 2,398,923 1,679,755 Investment securities held-to-maturity 1,086,984 578,626 642,255 Total investment securities 3,899,332 2,977,549 2,322,010 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 17,688 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,293,057 8,348,808 7,466,152 Allowance for credit losses (71,805 ) (93,692 ) (82,641 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,221,252 8,255,116 7,383,511 Premises and equipment, net 49,735 51,144 52,867 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 223,905 226,818 225,455 Intangibles 31,467 33,634 40,541 Goodwill 663,707 663,707 663,707 Other assets 180,305 191,935 171,571 Total assets $ 14,840,438 $ 14,419,314 $ 11,606,888 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,577,839 $ 7,455,387 $ 5,572,649 Investment checking 567,062 517,976 454,153 Savings and money market 3,526,424 3,361,444 2,635,364 Time deposits 407,330 401,694 451,438 Total deposits 12,078,655 11,736,501 9,113,604 Customer repurchase agreements 506,346 439,406 368,915 Other borrowings 5,000 5,000 - Junior subordinated debentures 25,774 25,774 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 80,973 60,113 - Other liabilities 123,024 144,530 157,209 Total liabilities 12,819,772 12,411,324 9,665,502 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,013,710 1,972,641 1,902,980 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 6,956 35,349 38,406 Total stockholders' equity 2,020,666 2,007,990 1,941,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,840,438 $ 14,419,314 $ 11,606,888





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 150,542 $ 181,117 $ 166,816 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 1,622,093 1,506,385 243,069 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,772,635 1,687,502 409,885 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 42,100 43,940 17,972 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,553,767 2,242,017 1,697,480 Investment securities held-to-maturity 779,826 568,188 658,916 Total investment securities 3,333,593 2,810,205 2,356,396 Investment in stock of FHLB 17,688 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,270,282 8,347,260 7,482,805 Allowance for credit losses (93,483 ) (93,799 ) (70,736 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,176,799 8,253,461 7,412,069 Premises and equipment, net 50,896 51,501 53,689 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 226,914 228,753 225,463 Intangibles 32,590 34,711 41,732 Goodwill 663,707 663,707 663,707 Other assets 189,733 193,398 177,199 Total assets $ 14,506,655 $ 13,984,866 $ 11,375,800 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,240,494 $ 6,932,797 $ 5,247,025 Interest-bearing 4,434,282 4,368,786 3,502,174 Total deposits 11,674,776 11,301,583 8,749,199 Customer repurchase agreements 559,395 494,410 478,373 Other borrowings 5,001 8,181 438 Junior subordinated debentures 25,774 25,774 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 89,735 19,162 - Other liabilities 119,298 128,116 115,552 Total liabilities 12,473,979 11,977,226 9,369,336 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 1,997,618 1,971,726 1,993,560 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 35,058 35,914 12,904 Total stockholders' equity 2,032,676 2,007,640 2,006,464 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,506,655 $ 13,984,866 $ 11,375,800





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 91,795 $ 95,733 $ 92,117 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 9,159 9,107 10,049 Investment securities held-to-maturity 3,940 3,190 3,998 Total investment income 13,099 12,297 14,047 Dividends from FHLB stock 217 217 332 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 413 397 613 Total interest income 105,524 108,644 107,109 Interest expense: Deposits 1,812 2,525 4,124 Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 244 266 679 Total interest expense 2,056 2,791 4,803 Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses 103,468 105,853 102,306 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (19,500 ) - 12,000 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 122,968 105,853 90,306 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,985 4,006 4,776 Trust and investment services 2,611 2,676 2,420 Gain on OREO, net 429 365 10 Other 6,656 5,878 4,434 Total noninterest income 13,681 12,925 11,640 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 29,706 29,142 30,877 Occupancy and equipment 4,863 5,479 4,837 Professional services 2,168 2,817 2,256 Computer software expense 2,844 2,895 2,816 Marketing and promotion 725 950 1,555 Amortization of intangible assets 2,167 2,170 2,445 Other 4,690 4,823 3,855 Total noninterest expense 47,163 48,276 48,641 Earnings before income taxes 89,486 70,502 53,305 Income taxes 25,593 20,446 15,325 Net earnings $ 63,893 $ 50,056 $ 37,980 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.27 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 105,797 $ 108,959 $ 107,477 Interest expense 2,056 2,791 4,803 Net interest income - (TE) $ 103,741 $ 106,168 $ 102,674 Return on average assets, annualized 1.79 % 1.42 % 1.34 % Return on average equity, annualized 12.75 % 9.92 % 7.61 % Efficiency ratio [1] 40.26 % 40.64 % 42.69 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.32 % 1.37 % 1.72 % Yield on average loans 4.50 % 4.56 % 4.95 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 3.24 % 3.41 % 4.27 % Cost of deposits 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.19 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.20 % Cost of funds 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.21 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.18 % 3.33 % 4.08 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 135,175,494 135,063,751 139,106,596 Diluted 135,427,982 135,281,882 139,315,514 Dividends declared $ 24,495 $ 24,413 $ 24,416 Dividend payout ratio [2] 38.34 % 48.77 % 64.29 % [2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 135,919,625 135,600,501 135,510,960 Book value per share $ 14.87 $ 14.81 $ 14.33 Tangible book value per share $ 9.75 $ 9.67 $ 9.13 March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 13,769 $ 14,347 $ 6,428 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - Troubled debt restructured loans (nonperforming) - - - Other real estate owned (OREO), net 1,575 3,392 4,889 Total nonperforming assets $ 15,344 $ 17,739 $ 11,317 Troubled debt restructured performing loans $ 5,813 $ 2,159 $ 2,813 Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.15 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 467.97 % 528.17 % 730.24 % Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 93,692 $ 93,869 $ 68,660 Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 - - 1,840 Total charge-offs (2,475 ) (182 ) (86 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 88 5 227 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2,387 ) (177 ) 141 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (19,500 ) - 12,000 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 71,805 $ 93,692 $ 82,641 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans -0.029 % -0.002 % 0.002 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Allowance For Credit Losses Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type Allowance For Credit Losses Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type Allowance For Credit Losses Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 56.6 1.0 % $ 75.4 1.4 % $ 58.4 1.1 % Construction 1.9 1.9 % 1.9 2.3 % 4.6 3.6 % SBA 2.5 0.8 % 3.0 1.0 % 3.9 1.3 % SBA - PPP - - - - - - Commercial and industrial 6.4 0.9 % 7.1 0.9 % 9.4 1.0 % Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 2.7 1.0 % 4.0 1.1 % 4.3 1.6 % Municipal lease finance receivables - 0.1 % 0.1 0.2 % 0.3 0.5 % SFR mortgage 0.3 0.1 % 0.4 0.1 % 0.3 0.1 % Consumer and other loans 1.4 1.6 % 1.8 2.1 % 1.4 1.2 % Total $ 71.8 0.9 % $ 93.7 1.1 % $ 82.6 1.1 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2021 2020 2019 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 25.00 $ 19.15 $ 22.01 $ 14.92 $ 23.18 $ 19.94 June 30, $ 22.22 $ 15.97 $ 22.22 $ 20.40 September 30, $ 19.87 $ 15.57 $ 22.23 $ 20.00 December 31, $ 21.34 $ 16.26 $ 22.18 $ 19.83 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 91,795 $ 95,733 $ 94,200 $ 95,352 $ 92,117 Investment securities and other 13,729 12,911 12,426 12,606 14,992 Total interest income 105,524 108,644 106,626 107,958 107,109 Interest expense Deposits 1,812 2,525 2,958 2,995 4,124 Other borrowings 244 266 343 394 679 Total interest expense 2,056 2,791 3,301 3,389 4,803 Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses 103,468 105,853 103,325 104,569 102,306 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (19,500 ) - - 11,500 12,000 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 122,968 105,853 103,325 93,069 90,306 Noninterest income 13,681 12,925 13,153 12,152 11,640 Noninterest expense 47,163 48,276 49,588 46,398 48,641 Earnings before income taxes 89,486 70,502 66,890 58,823 53,305 Income taxes 25,593 20,446 19,398 17,192 15,325 Net earnings $ 63,893 $ 50,056 $ 47,492 $ 41,631 $ 37,980 Effective tax rate 28.60 % 29.00 % 29.00 % 29.23 % 28.75 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Cash dividends declared $ 24,495 $ 24,413 $ 24,419 $ 24,417 $ 24,416





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Commercial real estate $ 5,596,781 $ 5,501,509 $ 5,428,223 $ 5,365,120 $ 5,347,925 Construction 96,356 85,145 101,903 125,815 128,045 SBA 307,727 303,896 304,987 300,156 313,071 SBA - PPP 897,724 882,986 1,101,142 1,097,150 - Commercial and industrial 753,708 812,062 817,056 840,738 960,761 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 261,088 361,146 252,802 251,821 272,114 Municipal lease finance receivables 42,349 45,547 38,040 49,876 51,287 SFR mortgage 255,400 270,511 274,731 286,526 278,743 Consumer and other loans 81,924 86,006 88,988 85,332 114,206 Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts 8,293,057 8,348,808 8,407,872 8,402,534 7,466,152 Allowance for credit losses (71,805 ) (93,692 ) (93,869 ) (93,983 ) (82,641 ) Net loans $ 8,221,252 $ 8,255,116 $ 8,314,003 $ 8,308,551 $ 7,383,511 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Noninterest-bearing $ 7,577,839 $ 7,455,387 $ 6,919,423 $ 6,901,368 $ 5,572,649 Investment checking 567,062 517,976 447,910 472,509 454,153 Savings and money market 3,526,424 3,361,444 3,356,353 3,150,013 2,635,364 Time deposits 407,330 401,694 445,148 459,690 451,438 Total deposits 12,078,655 11,736,501 11,168,834 10,983,580 9,113,604 Customer repurchase agreements 506,346 439,406 483,420 468,156 368,915 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 12,585,001 $ 12,175,907 $ 11,652,254 $ 11,451,736 $ 9,482,519





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Nonperforming loans [1]: Commercial real estate $ 7,395 $ 7,563 $ 6,481 $ 2,628 $ 947 Construction - - - - - SBA 2,412 2,273 1,724 1,598 2,748 Commercial and industrial 2,967 3,129 1,822 1,222 1,703 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 259 785 849 - - SFR mortgage 424 430 675 1,080 864 Consumer and other loans 312 167 224 289 166 Total $ 13,769 $ 14,347 $ 11,775 $ 6,817 $ 6,428 % of Total loans 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Past due 30-89 days: Commercial real estate $ 178 $ - $ - $ 4 $ 210 Construction - - - - - SBA 258 1,965 66 214 3,086 Commercial and industrial 952 1,101 3,627 630 665 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - - 882 166 SFR mortgage 266 - - 446 233 Consumer and other loans 21 - 67 413 - Total $ 1,675 $ 3,066 $ 3,760 $ 2,589 $ 4,360 % of Total loans 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % OREO: Commercial real estate $ 1,575 $ 1,575 $ 1,575 $ 2,275 $ 2,275 SBA - - 797 797 797 SFR mortgage - 1,817 1,817 1,817 1,817 Total $ 1,575 $ 3,392 $ 4,189 $ 4,889 $ 4,889 Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 17,019 $ 20,805 $ 19,724 $ 14,295 $ 15,677 % of Total loans 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.21 % [1] As of June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans included $25,000 of commercial and industrial loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing.





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0 % 9.8 % 9.9 % 11.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0 % 14.9 % 14.8 % 14.1 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5 % 15.1 % 15.1 % 14.4 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5 % 16.1 % 16.2 % 15.5 % Tangible common equity ratio 9.4 % 9.6 % 11.3 %

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)



The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 2,020,666 $ 2,007,990 $ 1,941,386 Less: Goodwill (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) Less: Intangible assets (31,467 ) (33,634 ) (40,541 ) Tangible book value $ 1,325,492 $ 1,310,649 $ 1,237,138 Common shares issued and outstanding 135,919,625 135,600,501 135,510,960 Tangible book value per share $ 9.75 $ 9.67 $ 9.13

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)



The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 63,893 $ 50,056 $ 37,980 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,167 2,170 2,445 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (641 ) (642 ) (723 ) Tangible net income $ 65,419 $ 51,584 $ 39,702 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,032,676 $ 2,007,640 $ 2,006,464 Less: Average goodwill (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) Less: Average intangible assets (32,590 ) (34,711 ) (41,732 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,336,379 $ 1,309,222 $ 1,301,025 Return on average equity, annualized 12.75 % 9.92 % 7.61 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 19.85 % 15.67 % 12.27 % [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.



