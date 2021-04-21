Saputo Announces Appointment in Senior Management

English French Spanish

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or “the Company”) (TSX: SAP) announces today the appointment of Ms. Leanne Cutts as President and Chief Operating Officer (International and Europe), effective in the second half of calendar year 2021.



Ms. Cutts is currently Global Chief Marketing Officer at one of the world’s largest banks. Previously, Ms. Cutts held senior management positions in Australia, Asia and the United Kingdom, where she was responsible for overseeing marketing, new product development, manufacturing and operations for global companies in the food and beverage industry and in the consumer healthcare industry.

Ms. Cutts will be based in Melbourne, Australia, and report to Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. Ms. Cutts’ appointment will allow Mr. Bockmann to focus on his global corporate and strategic functions. Mr. Tom Atherton, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (UK), Mr. Marcelo Cohen, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (Argentina), and Mr. Richard Wallace, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dairy Division (Australia), will report to Ms. Cutts.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia, and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”.

Media Inquiries

+1 (514) 328-3141 / +1 (866) 648-5902