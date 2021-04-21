CMB Regional Centers Announces Newest EB-5 Offering – CMB Group 79

DALLAS, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB’s newest EB-5 investment opportunity, Group 79 – Hillwood Pinnacle BTS (Build-To-Suit), is officially open for subscription! Group 79 will raise up to $27 Million (30 EB-5 Investors) for the construction of a build-to-suit, fully pre-leased logistics facility for a major Fortune 500 e-commerce tenant.



The Group 79 project is being developed by Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood), a top 10 U.S. real estate developer. It will be CMB’s 32nd EB-5 investment opportunity with Hillwood serving as the borrower and project developer. These 32 EB-5 partnerships involve over $800,000,000 in EB-5 capital raised, over $4 billion in total economic development, and CMB estimates these partnerships have assisted in the creation of over 45,000 new American jobs (directly and indirectly).

CMB and Hillwood together represent the most successful lender-borrower relationship in the EB-5 industry with a 100% project approval rate through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS). Based on current demand, CMB anticipates that Group 79 will subscribe quickly. Anyone interested in learning more about Group 79, CMB, or the EB-5 Investor Visa program should inquire here to receive more information.

CMB continues to be recognized as a pioneer and the leader within the EB-5 industry with over 23 years of experience assisting nearly 6,000 investor families from 103 countries around the world with their EB-5 pursuit. As of today, over 5,000 CMB investors have received their I-526 petition approval and over 1,600 families achieved I-829 petition approval (permanent green card) to permanently live and work in the United States, and CMB has returned capital to over 1,700 investors. Few regional centers have come close to achieving this level of success for their EB-5 investors.



CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships.

