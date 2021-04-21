Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces 2020 Year End Audited Financial Results

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company” and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announces its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.



Revenue decreased by 5% for Q4 2020 and by 9% for the year compared to the same prior year periods. The decreases are primarily a result of decreased sales to the Tanzanian Electric Supply Company Limited (“ TANESCO ”) under the Portfolio Gas Sales Agreement (“ PGSA ”) and a smaller current income tax adjustment due to increased capital expenditure and lower gross field revenue. Gas deliveries decreased by 11% for Q4 2020 and by 9% for the year compared to the same prior year periods. The decrease in revenue and gas delivery volumes for the year were primarily due to the increase in hydropower generated during the first eight months of the year as a result of higher than normal rainfall in 2020 compared to the prior year. The decrease in gas delivery volumes in Q4 2020 is primarily the result of lower nominations of gas volumes by TANESCO and the Tanzanian Production Development Corporation (“ TPDC ”) through the National Natural Gas Infrastructure (“ NNGI ”) compared to Q4 2019 as volumes delivered in Q4 2019 were the highest for any single quarter since production started in 2004. The decrease in volumes for Q4 2020 was partially offset by a 2% increase in the weighted average price of gas sold compared to Q4 2019.

Adjusted funds flow from operations ( 1 ) decreased by 8% for Q4 2020 and by 9% for the year compared to the same prior year periods. The decreases are primarily a result of the decreases in revenue.

decreased by 8% for Q4 2020 and by 9% for the year compared to the same prior year periods. The decreases are primarily a result of the decreases in revenue. Capital expenditures increased by 1,509% for Q4 2020 and by 551% for the year over the comparable prior year periods. The capital expenditures in 2020 primarily relate to the flowline decoupling construction and payments under the Compression Contract (as defined below). The capital expenditures in 2019 primarily relate to the refrigeration project for the Songas Limited (“ Songas ”) infrastructure.

”) infrastructure. The Company exited the period in a strong financial position with $74.2 million in working capital (December 31, 2019: $107.0 million), cash and cash equivalents of $104.2 million (December 31, 2019: $93.9 million), short-term investments of $ nil (December 31, 2019: $44.8 million) and long-term debt of $54.2 million (December 31, 2019: $54.1 million). The decrease in working capital and short-term investments was primarily related to the substantial issuer bid (“ SIB ”) completed in March 2020.

”) completed in March 2020. As at December 31, 2020 the current receivable from TANESCO was $ nil (December 31, 2019: $ nil). TANESCO’s long-term trade receivable as at December 31, 2020 was $27.6 million with a provision of $27.6 million compared to $47.5 million (provision of $47.5 million) as at December 31, 2019. Subsequent to December 31, 2020 the Company has invoiced TANESCO $6.5 million for 2021 gas deliveries and TANESCO has paid the Company $7.9 million. TANESCO also paid the take or pay invoice of $5.0 million for the 2015-2016 contract year for gas to be taken by June 30, 2021.

Work began in 2020 on the $38.0 million compression contract for the Songas gas processing facility planned for installation in Q2 2022 (the " Compression Contract "). This will allow maximum production volumes of approximately 102 MMcfd to be sustained through the Songas infrastructure, with the possibility to expand well deliverability to 172 MMcfd by increasing the amount of gas currently being delivered through the NNGI. To date $24.7 million has been spent under the contract with forecast expenditures of $9.5 million in 2021, upon delivery and inspection of the equipment, and a further $3.8 million in 2022 following completion of installation and testing.

"). This will allow maximum production volumes of approximately 102 MMcfd to be sustained through the Songas infrastructure, with the possibility to expand well deliverability to 172 MMcfd by increasing the amount of gas currently being delivered through the NNGI. To date $24.7 million has been spent under the contract with forecast expenditures of $9.5 million in 2021, upon delivery and inspection of the equipment, and a further $3.8 million in 2022 following completion of installation and testing. On January 22, 2021 the Company announced the final results of an SIB initiated in December 2020 whereby the Company repurchased and cancelled 6,153,846 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (“ Class B Shares ”) at a price of CDN$6.50 per Class B Share representing an aggregate purchase price of CDN$40.0 million and 25.2% of the total number of the Company’s issued and outstanding Class B Shares and 23.5% of the total number of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares.

”) at a price of CDN$6.50 per Class B Share representing an aggregate purchase price of CDN$40.0 million and 25.2% of the total number of the Company’s issued and outstanding Class B Shares and 23.5% of the total number of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares. On February 23, 2021 the Company declared a dividend of CDN$0.10 per share on each of its Class A Common Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and Class B Shares for a total of $1.6 million to the holders of record as of March 31, 2021 paid on April 15, 2021.



Financial and Operating Highlights for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months ended

December 31 % Change Year ended

December 31 % Change



(Expressed in $’000 unless indicated otherwise) 2020 2019 Q4/20 vs

Q4/19 2020 2019 Ytd/20 vs

Ytd/19 OPERATING Daily average gas delivered and sold (MMcfd) 62.8 70.8 (11)% 57.7 63.1 (9)% Industrial 12.4 13.1 (5)% 12.7 13.3 (5)% Power 50.4 57.7 (13)% 45.0 49.8 (10)% Average price ($/mcf) Industrial 7.56 7.77 (3)% 7.44 7.97 (7)% Power 3.52 3.44 2% 3.47 3.43 1% Weighted average 4.32 4.24 2% 4.34 4.38 (1)% Operating netback ($/mcf) (1) 3.22 2.73 18% 2.85 2.63 8% FINANCIAL Revenue 21,980 23,212 (5)% 77,874 85,595 (9)% Net income attributable to shareholders 7,375 12,642 (42)% 27,761 24,718 12% per share – basic and diluted ($) 0.28 0.37 (24)% 1.00 0.71 41% Net cash flows from operating activities 19,369 5,051 283% 46,505 34,873 33% per share – basic and diluted ($) 0.74 0.15 393% 1.67 1.00 67% Adjusted funds flow from operations (1) 12,348 13,479 (8)% 39,144 43,213 (9)% per share – basic and diluted ($) 0.47 0.39 21% 1.41 1.24 14% Capital expenditures 16,315 1,014 1,509% 27,141 4,171 551% Weighted average Class A and Class B shares (’000) 26,138 34,324 (24)% 27,818 34,931 (20)% As at December 31 2020 2019 %

Change Working capital (including cash) 74,236 106,972 (31)% Cash and cash equivalents 104,190 93,899 11% Investments in short-term bonds – 44,756 (100)% Long-term loan 54,246 54,057 0% Outstanding shares (‘000) Class A 1,750 1,750 0% Class B 24,388 32,557 (25)% Total shares outstanding 26,138 34,307 (24)%

(1) Operating netback and adjusted funds flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See non-GAAP Measures.

“Jay Lyons, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented:



“Despite the challenges 2020 presented from a macro and operational perspective, we are very pleased with Orca’s performance during the period. The higher than normal rainfall for the first eight months of the year impacted our gas delivery volumes, as there was an increase in hydropower generation. However, during the last four months of the year our volumes returned to normal levels, which had a positive impact on our revenues and cash flows.

The construction of our $38 million compression project has started, with all long-lead items now ordered. We continue to target completion in June 2022. We are working closely with our partners, the Tanzanian Petroleum Development Corporation and Songas Limited, to ensure that production continues to meet demand going forward. The continued maintenance of a reliable gas supply from our Songo Songo field will be critical to sustaining economic growth in Tanzania, and we are proud of our role in ensuring the country’s energy security.

The overall objective of our business is to balance returns with the growth potential that we see in the Songo Songo field and we look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue with the Government of Tanzania in order to extend our licence beyond October 2026. This would allow us to partner, invest and support in the development of this important gas resource for the nation of Tanzania, as we have developed a deep and valuable understanding of the geology of the licence and remain committed to its development and optimization for all stakeholders.”

The complete Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion & Analysis may be found on the Company’s website www.orcaexploration.com or on the Company's profile on SEDAR at w w w . se dar.c o m .

Reserve Report

The Company’s latest corporate reserve report is available on the Company's website (www.orcaenergygroup.com) or on the Company's profile on SEDAR at w w w . se dar.c o m .

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company evaluates its performance using a number of non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measures. These non-GAAP measures are not standardized and therefore may not be comparable to similar measurements of other entities.

Adjusted funds flow from operations represents net cash flows from operating activities less interest expense and reversal of loss allowances related to the collection of TANESCO arrears and a previously disputed Songas operatorship receivable before changes in non-cash working capital. Management uses this as a performance measure that represents the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to fund capital expenditures and/or service debt.

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31 YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 $’000 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash flows from operating activities 19,369 5,051 46,505 34,873 Interest expense (2,370 ) (1,621 ) (7,887 ) (8,279 ) Reversal of loss allowance – TANESCO arrears (3,478 ) (7,546 ) (19,905 ) (11,044 ) Reversal of loss allowance – collection of disputed Songas receivables - - (1,046 ) - Loss allowance - TRA 5,337 - 5,337 - Changes in non-cash working capital (6,510 ) 17,595 16,140 27,663 Adjusted funds flow from operations 12,348 13,479 39,144 43,213

Operating netbacks represent the profit margin associated with the production and sale of gas and is calculated as revenues less processing and transportation tariffs, TPDC’s revenue share, operating and distribution costs per one thousand standard cubic feet of gas sold. This is a key measure as it demonstrates the profit generated from each unit of production.

Adjusted funds flow from operations per share is calculated on the basis of the adjusted funds flow from operations divided by the weighted average number of shares, similar to the calculation of earnings per share.

Net cash flows from operating activities per share is calculated as net cash flows from operating activities divided by the weighted average number of shares, similar to the calculation of earnings per share.

