Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Changes to Fund Line-Up

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today changes to certain funds it manages, as described below.



Management Fee Reductions

Ninepoint Partners announced it will be reducing the management fee payable on Series D securities of the below listed funds as indicated in the table below effective as of April 30, 2021:

Fund Current Management Fee

Series D

(%) New Management Fee

Series D

(%) Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund 1.20 0.75 Ninepoint Energy Fund 2.00 1.50 Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund 1.50 1.00 Ninepoint Global Real Estate Fund 1.50 1.00 Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund 2.00 1.50 Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund 0.26 0.14 Ninepoint Alternative Health Fund 1.75 1.25 Ninepoint International Small Cap Fund 2.00 1.50 Ninepoint FX Strategy Fund 2.00 1.75 Ninepoint Diversified Bond Class 1.20 0.75 Ninepoint Resource Class 2.00 1.50 Ninepoint Silver Equities Class 2.00 1.50 Ninepoint Risk Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Class 1.30 0.80 Ninepoint Return Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Class 1.30 0.80 Ninepoint Focused Global Dividend Class 1.50 1.00 Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund 0.65 0.50 Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund 1.08 0.85

Termination of Low Load Sales Option

Ninepoint Partners announced it will be terminating the low load sales charge option for new purchases of securities of Ninepoint Energy Fund, Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund, Ninepoint Global Real Estate Fund, Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund, Ninepoint Resource Class, Ninepoint Silver Equities Class, Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund, Ninepoint Diversified Bond Class and Ninepoint Focused Global Dividend Class, effective as of April 30, 2021. Investors holding securities under the low load sales charge option prior to April 30, 2021 will remain invested based on the redemption fee schedule applicable to those securities.

Termination and De-listing of U.S. Dollar Option of ETF Series of Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund and Ninepoint Silver Equities Class

Ninepoint Partners also announced it will be terminating the U.S. dollar purchase option of the ETF series securities of Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund (GLDE.U) and Ninepoint Silver Equities Class (SLVE.U) currently listed on the NEO Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”).

Effective immediately, no further direct subscriptions for ETF series securities under the U.S. dollar purchase option for Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund and Ninepoint Silver Equities Class will be accepted, including any purchases made through a pre-authorized purchase plan. The U.S. dollar purchase option of the ETF series securities of Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund and Ninepoint Silver Equities Class are expected to be de-listed from the NEO Exchange, at the request of Ninepoint Partners, at the close of business on or about April 30, 2021, and investors holding securities purchased under the U.S. dollar purchase option will receive redemption proceeds and distributions in U.S. dollars effective on or before April 30, 2021.

The Canadian dollar purchase option of the ETF series securities of Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund (GLDE) and Ninepoint Silver Equities Class (SLVE) will continue to be available to be bought and sold on the NEO Exchange.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint Partners offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

