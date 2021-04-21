The RealTime Conference Brings Together Over 150 Speakers Across 100 Sessions for its Spring Event

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the RealTime Conference (RTC) announces the lineup of its Spring event, featuring three 16-hour days packed full of live presentations, discussions, interviews and real-time live demos. Running April 26-28, the virtual event brings together some of the leading voices from a diverse set of industries, all united with a common goal: finding ways to take advantage of real-time technology.

The three-day event contains 100 sessions spread across 19 separate tracks, with each track focusing on a different industry or topic. The event includes more than 150 speakers from some of the world’s most innovative companies, such as Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, Accenture, Chaos Group, Digital Domain, disguise, NantStudios, DNEG, Facebook Reality Labs, Foundry, Framestore, HP, HTC, Intel Sports, Khronos Group, Lucid Motors, Lux Machina, Meow Wolf, NVIDIA, Pixomondo, Renault-Mitsubishi-Nissan, Soul Machines, The Third Floor, Varjo, Visual Effects Society (VES), Volvo Cars, Volkswagen, Weta Digital and many others who are creating the Metaverse in real-time.

Featured tracks include:

Cloud/Pixel Streaming in Real-Time

Collaborative Design in the Metaverse

Digital Humans/Virtual Agents

Education/Recruiting & Training Challenges

The Impact of Real-Time on Health

Inspiring Architects

Real-Time Technology in Sports

Retail & 3D Commerce

Virtual Production

How Real-Time is Transforming Animation

XR & Live Broadcast Shows

In keeping with the event’s theme, “The Rise of the Metaverse – Merging Physical and Digital Worlds,” sessions will touch on the growth of collective shared spaces, including a look at the tools that are making it possible for people to collaborate on projects virtually, in real-time, from anywhere in the world. Experts will also offer practical advice on how to take advantage of real-time tools, discuss how companies and individuals have adapted to the pandemic and offer a look at the future of multiple industries through live presentations and demos, from the people that are helping to shape it.

Live demos include:

“Remote Collaboration with NVIDIA Omniverse and HP ZCentral” – Jeff Kember – Global developer relations director for Omniverse platform – Nvidia; Joshua St. John – Head of creators, global product planning and industry strategy – HP

– Jeff Kember – Global developer relations director for Omniverse platform – Nvidia; Joshua St. John – Head of creators, global product planning and industry strategy – HP “The Impact of MetaHuman Creator on Virtual Production, Storytelling & Prototyping” – Mike Seymour – Lecturer, researcher digital humans & writer – MOTUS Lab | Co-founder – fxguide; Panelists: Kim Libreri – CTO – Epic Games; Vladimir Mastilović – Founder – 3Lateral | VP of digital humans technology – Epic Games; Matt Workman – Game developer – Cine Tracer

– Mike Seymour – Lecturer, researcher digital humans & writer – MOTUS Lab | Co-founder – fxguide; Panelists: Kim Libreri – CTO – Epic Games; Vladimir Mastilović – Founder – 3Lateral | VP of digital humans technology – Epic Games; Matt Workman – Game developer – Cine Tracer “Reimagine Storytelling” – Ed Plowman – CTO – disguise; Tom Rockhill – Chief commercial officer – disguise

– Ed Plowman – CTO – disguise; Tom Rockhill – Chief commercial officer – disguise “Talking to Douglas – The Challenges in Creating an Autonomous Digital Human” – Matthias Wittmann – VFX supervisor – Digital Domain

– Matthias Wittmann – VFX supervisor – Digital Domain “The New Dimension – Real-Time Volumetric Video” – Hayes Mackaman – CEO – 8i

– Hayes Mackaman – CEO – 8i “Creating a Custom Retail Virtual Showroom in Under 10 Minutes with Metaverse Engine” – Alan Smithson – Co-founder – MetaVRse

– Alan Smithson – Co-founder – MetaVRse “Urban Projects Experiences from the Cloud” –Teïlo François – Director of innovation, partner – Vectuel; Christophe Robert – Co-founder – Furioos

–Teïlo François – Director of innovation, partner – Vectuel; Christophe Robert – Co-founder – Furioos “Value of Values, Transactional Art on the Blockchain Giving Shape to Human Values. Real-Time Short Cut from the Brain to the Blockchain” – Prof. Maurice Benayoun – Founder – Neuro design lab, School of Creative Media, City University of Hong Kong

While all speakers will appear virtually from locations around the world, the event will be hosted live from Los Angeles at NantStudios' Innovation Campus. Leveraging NantStudios’ virtual production workflow, including LED walls and Unreal Engine, RTC's founder Jean-Michel Blottière will introduce sessions, deliver daily addresses and conduct panels and discussions all from a virtual stage.

“Real-time technology has the ability to change the world for the better, but there are still walls dividing many of the industries that could be sharing their experience and techniques to benefit everyone,” said Blottière. “RTC was created to break down those walls and bring people together, and give attendees an advantage. And with thousands of people registered from around the world, the community forming around the event will continue to share and interact long after the last session has ended.”

Featured Speakers Include:

Kim Baumann Larsen – CEO – Dimension Design

– CEO – Dimension Design Jeff Burke – Professor and associate dean – UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television

– Professor and associate dean – UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Shaun Carrigan – Director of product & experience – Intel Sports

– Director of product & experience – Intel Sports Lynn Comp – VP, GM of visual infrastructure – Intel

– VP, GM of visual infrastructure – Intel David Conley – Executive VFX producer – Weta Digital

– Executive VFX producer – Weta Digital Alex Coulombe – Creative director – Agile Lens

– Creative director – Agile Lens Bill Desowitz – Crafts & animation editor – IndieWire

– Crafts & animation editor – IndieWire Phil Eisler – VP/GM, GeForce Now cloud gaming – NVIDIA

– VP/GM, GeForce Now cloud gaming – NVIDIA Paul Franklin – Co-founder of Double Negative and creative director – DNEG

– Co-founder of Double Negative and creative director – DNEG Evan Goldberg – Manager, technology innovation research –The Walt Disney Studios

– Manager, technology innovation research –The Walt Disney Studios Christophe Héry – Research scientist – Facebook Reality Labs

– Research scientist – Facebook Reality Labs Sallyann Houghton – Innovation lab London, new business, fashion industry | M&E – Epic Games

– Innovation lab London, new business, fashion industry | M&E – Epic Games Vince Kadlubek – Founder & director – Meow Wolf

– Founder & director – Meow Wolf Jeff Kember – Global developers relations director for Omniverse Platform – NVIDIA

– Global developers relations director for Omniverse Platform – NVIDIA Connie Kennedy – Head of LA Lab – Epic Games

– Head of LA Lab – Epic Games Rob Legato – President – KTM Productions

– President – KTM Productions Kim Libreri – CTO – Epic Games

– CTO – Epic Games Matt Madden – Director of virtual production – Epic Games

– Director of virtual production – Epic Games Jussi Mäkinen – CMO – Varjo

– CMO – Varjo Gary Marshall – Director of virtual production – NantStudios

– Director of virtual production – NantStudios Vladimir Mastilović – Founder – 3Lateral | VP of digital humans technology – Epic Games

– Founder – 3Lateral | VP of digital humans technology – Epic Games Alex McDowell – Co-Founder, creative director – Experimental Design

– Co-Founder, creative director – Experimental Design David Morin – Executive director – Academy Software Foundation

– Executive director – Academy Software Foundation Chris Nichols – Director – Chaos Group Labs | Host – CG Garage Podcast

– Director – Chaos Group Labs | Host – CG Garage Podcast Thomas Orenz – Director of interactive digital marketing – Lucid Motors

– Director of interactive digital marketing – Lucid Motors Patrick Osborne – Animator & director – Nexus Studios

– Animator & director – Nexus Studios Frank Patterson – President & CEO – Trilith Studios

– President & CEO – Trilith Studios Dr. Jon Peddie – President & founder – Jon Peddie Research

– President & founder – Jon Peddie Research Marc Petit – VP and general manager of Unreal Engine – Epic Games

– VP and general manager of Unreal Engine – Epic Games Jan Pflueger – Founder & advisor – AdvisXR

– Founder & advisor – AdvisXR Ed Plowman – CTO – disguise

– CTO – disguise Brian Pohl – Head of Epic fellowship – Epic

– Head of Epic fellowship – Epic Guillaume Polaillon – Senior alliance manager – NVIDIA

– Senior alliance manager – NVIDIA David Prescott – Senior vice president of creative production – DNEG Animation

– Senior vice president of creative production – DNEG Animation Dan Ring – Head of research – Foundry

– Head of research – Foundry Miikka Rosendhal – CEO & founder – Zoan

– CEO & founder – Zoan Mark Sagar – CEO – Soul Machines

– CEO – Soul Machines Linda Sellheim – Education lead – Epic Games

– Education lead – Epic Games Mike Seymour – Lecturer, researcher digital humans & writer – MotusLab (DDGR) USYD | Co-founder – fxguide

– Lecturer, researcher digital humans & writer – MotusLab (DDGR) USYD | Co-founder – fxguide Joshua St . John – Head of creators, global product planning and industry strategy – HP

– Head of creators, global product planning and industry strategy – HP Marco Tempest – Cyber illusionist director’s fellow – MIT media Lab | Founder – magicLab.nyc

– Cyber illusionist director’s fellow – MIT media Lab | Founder – magicLab.nyc Alistair Thompson – Head of Innovation Lab – Epic Games

– Head of Innovation Lab – Epic Games Neil Trevett – President – Khronos Group

– President – Khronos Group Tim Webber – Chief creative officer – Framestore

A complete schedule can be found here.

"While many of our sessions focus on how people take advantage of real-time technologies, the RealTime Conference is an event where people can get a glimpse of the future," said Manny Francisco, CTO of RTC. "Our roster brings together respected industry speakers and rising innovators in our community."

Following its Spring event, RTC will return November 15-17 with a second virtual event featuring an all-new lineup. The fall event will be followed by the first “RealTime Innovation Awards,” held on Thursday, November 18. Winners will be selected by the RTC community.

Main sponsors for RTC 2021 include Epic Games' Unreal Engine, NantStudios, ACM SIGGRAPH, disguise, Foundry, Framestore, HP, Khronos Group, NantStudios, NVIDIA, Sony and Visual Effects Society (VES). Registration is open now, and in an effort to support the real-time community during the pandemic, all sessions are free to the public.

More information can be found at https://realtimeconference.com/.

About RealTime Conference

The RealTime Conference (RTC) is the world’s premiere event for real-time communities. With real-time technologies growing at an unprecedented pace and shaping countless industries in its wake, the need for a unifying event to bring together the pioneers of today with the leaders of tomorrow has never been more important.

RTC’s 2020 events saw more than 6,700 unique registrants from 103 countries attend hundreds of sessions and keynote addresses. Visionaries and insightful tech giants helped make RTC the pioneering conference of the future, opening up the conversation across industries too often siloed − including architecture, automotive, design & manufacturing, virtual production, digital humans and more.

RTC is supported by the RTC Advisory Board, a group dedicated to bringing people together while offering recommendations to strengthen the program. The full list of RTC Board members can be found here. The conference was founded by Jean-Michel Blottière, Dave Gougé and Thomas Haegele. Blottière and Haegele previously collaborated in overseeing FMX before founding the RTC, while Gougé has put together over 100 events as curator and host. They are joined by Manny Francisco, the former VP of advanced creative technology for NBCU/DreamWorks Animation, and more. The full RTC team can be found here.

