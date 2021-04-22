Alastair Barnes - Celebrating A Renowned African & American Artist And Sculptor

Miami, Florida, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Born and educated in South Africa, Alastair Barnes is a famous artist and sculptor based in both South Africa and North America. To reach his current status, Alastair embraced hard work and became so passionate about artistry at a tender age, thanks to the natural landscapes he interacted with many times while growing up. So far, he has excelled in various genres and expressions of visual art, including ordinary paintings and figurative works that carry humor, irony, and even his own personality. Living in diverse cultures, Alastair has embraced life from all directions, a quality that plays a great role in his creativity and diverse works. Through the power of his imagination, he views every aspect of life as the beauty of nature, and this is what his career revolves around.

Motivation

Growing up, Barnes lived with a deaf grandfather as a guardian who didn't show any interest in his affairs. As a result, Alastair Barnes had all the time in the world to wander in the countryside of East London, marveling at the beauty of nature. It is at this point that the green grass, forests, grassy hills, birds, animals, streams, and rivers started shaping his mindset towards nature. In other words, although Barnes has worked his way up, his love for nature has greatly influenced his career. It is worth noting that growing up with a guardian who cared little about Barnes turned out to be a blessing in disguise. To date, he views nature as a liberating joy and celebration, and every morning, he looks forward to sunrise.

Artistic Works

While Barnes can create a painting or sculpture of anything, he mostly does expressionist landscape works using the impasto technique, which brings out a more natural look. This technique involves putting a thick layer of paint on a surface to make the brush strokes visible and create texture when a painting is completely dry. While every color used in a painting symbolizes light and sound and form to depict a natural landscape, Barnes is more interested in capturing a hidden mood, character, or message in the landscape. To achieve this, he takes advantage of his deep observation skills as well as his imagination, which often results in something both beautiful and meaningful. Although Barnes uses a variety of materials to create his pieces, his favorite artistic mediums are acrylic and oil on canvas. He also likes making sculptures of birds, animals, and human busts on bronze cast bases, with every work having a unique quality in it.

About Barnes

Alastair Barnes is a famous artist and sculptor whose works have found their way into the most prestigious exhibitions ever. He has also held shows in top galleries in cities such as Miami, Austin, New York City, and Los Angeles, during which his works of art have received wide acclaim from experts. While the greatest mentor and motivator remains nature itself, Barnes also looks up to other famous artists including, among others, Bugatti, Rodin, and Andere Derain. He also owes his success to Tony Grogan, his high school mentor who played a great role in shaping his career in artistry. Barnes recently announced a celebration life series inspired by the experiences in his journey as an artist and sculptor. The life series will also portray his artwork in a more imaginative yet communicative way.

For more information visit Alastair's official website at: https://alastairbarnes.com/

