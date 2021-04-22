CGG: CGG and dCarbonX Sign Strategic Agreement for Decarbonisation Exploration

English French

CGG and dCarbonX Sign Strategic Agreement for Decarbonisation Exploration

Paris, France – April 22, 2021

CGG has signed a strategic agreement to support dCarbonX in the subsurface assessment of its operated clean energy projects offshore Ireland and the UK (which include geothermal energy and storage sites for CO 2 , hydrogen and ammonia). Such projects are critical in the ongoing energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy systems.

CGG brings its integrated geoscience solutions to help identify and de-risk subsurface storage, sequestration and geothermal energy sites utilizing its proprietary expertise in geological, geophysical, engineering, modelling and monitoring technologies, including instrumentation from Sercel, its equipment division.

dCarbonX is pioneering offshore decarbonisation exploration as a new, innovative, and sustainable enabler of the energy transition. dCarbonX applies integrated business, geoscientific and well engineering solutions to deliver sustainable subsurface baseload assets, such as green hydrogen storage, carbon sequestration capacity and geothermal energy.

Dr Angus McCoss, co-founder and CTO of dCarbonX said: “We are very pleased to have CGG as a strategic partner on our operated projects offshore Ireland and the UK. Their delivery of high-quality integrated geoscience solutions is well established, and we consider CGG’s innovative deep subsurface capabilities as best-in-class. We look forward to working together to pioneer the development of the services and technologies required for a low-carbon future.”

Peter Whiting, SVP, Geoscience EAME, CGG said: “Our collaboration with dCarbonX, to innovatively support the development of subsurface energy storage, carbon sequestration and geothermal assets focusing on industrial clusters in the Irish Sea and the UK, reinforces CGG’s commitment to the climate and environment. This is consistent with our initiatives to actively participate in the energy transition with the accelerated development and commercialization of CCUS, hydrogen and ammonia storage and geothermal energy.”

