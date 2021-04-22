Kitron: Ex dividend NOK 0.35 today

English Norwegian

The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.35 as from today, 22.04.2021.



The Annual General Meeting has approved an ordinary dividend for 2020 of NOK 0.70 per share, paid in two tranches. The second tranche of ordinary dividend for 2020 is NOK 0.35 per share, with ex. dividend date 5 October 2021, record date 6 October 2021 and pay-out on or about 22 October 2021.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act