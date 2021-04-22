Progress in establishing reference centers within digital pathology

English Norwegian

STOCKHOLM – April 22, 2021 – ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image processing, image analysis and decision support tools for digital pathology, today reports its first quarter results for 2021.

The quarter saw strong and promising progress within digital pathology and the company’s first product, INIFY Prostate Screening. While the ongoing pandemic slowed sales slightly, solid financials – paired with close dialogues with present and prospective clients – provide a positive outlook.

“Dr. Filippo Fraggetta – one of the leading pathologists in Europe and instrumental in the development of the product – confirms the preliminary results from the ongoing clinical study, indicating that using INIFY Prostate decreases variance between pathologists will benefit referrals and patients in the longer term. This is really great news”, says CEO Fredrik Palm at ContextVision.

European reference centers within digital pathology

The first quarter saw the additions of important reference centers. Installations were carried out at Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, as well as Hôpital de Bicêtre in Paris, a fully digitalized, high-throughput laboratory in the forefront of digital pathology in France.

“Installations and evaluations at key reference centers within digital pathology in Europe are of highest importance, adding laboratories like the ones in Paris and Barcelona is certainly in line with our strategy. INIFY Prostate’s state of the art technology, that it is both easy to install and user-friendly, are all important factors when digitalizing laboratories and easing the pathologists’ heavy workload”, says Palm.

In parallel, ContextVision proceeded in the first quarter with development of the next-generation product for prostate, as well as research within colorectal cancer.

Lower sales, but no lack of interest or demand

Sales continue to be affected by the pandemic situation, but the first quarter’s lower level in comparison with the previous quarter is also in part related to quarterly variations.

“What is most important is that there is no lack of interest or demand, nor are there any customer losses within medical imaging, so it is just a matter of persistence until we can return to the sales growth we normally would expect,” says Palm.

The financials are solid, with a cash position of close to SEK 50 million at the end of the quarter, allowing the company to continue its strategic process as planned.

