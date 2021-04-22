Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Kyoto, JAPAN

KYOTO, Japan, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,618.1 billion, 5.4% higher Y/Y. Operating profit increased 47.4% Y/Y to ¥160.0 billion.
  • Q4 quarterly operating profit ratio achieved 10.3% due to enhanced profitability through WPR4 program implemented since the start of FY20, and sales recovery. Double-digit operating profit ratio was successfully maintained for three consecutive quarters.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 108.7% Y/Y to ¥122.0 billion.
  • EPS: ¥208.25 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentagesYear ended
March 31,		Increase (Decrease)
%		Three months ended
March 31,		Increase (Decrease)%
　2021202020212020
Net sales1,618,0641,534,8005.4%433,073375,19215.4 %
Operating profit160,011108,55847.4%44,47615,354189.7 %
Ratio of operating profit to net sales9.9%7.1%-10.3%4.1 %　-
Profit before income taxes152,978105,16045.5%43,63812,110260.3 %
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales9.5%6.9%-10.1 %3.2 %　-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent121,97758,459108.7%38,3419,133319.8%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales7.5%3.8%-8.9 %2.4 %　-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		208.2599.37-65.4615.55-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		208.2599.37-65.4615.55　-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news0422-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 22, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2021, 27.4% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 22.1% by automotive products; 37.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.3% by machinery; 3.8% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com