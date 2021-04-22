Northbaze Group invest in a new Development- & Innovation Centre for Adiantes

Swedish English

The business area Adiantes within Smart Mobility and its OEM- and Private Label business within the premium leather segment has expanded rapidly over 2019 and forward. As a next step Adiantes is focusing in further enhancing innovation and development capabilities by establishing a new, modern Development- & Innovation Centre at Adiantes main office in Bangkok. This enhanced service will allow Adiantes to provide additional capabilities to their customers and to co-partner closely in design and innovation processes within the different premium brands.

The project includes a planned collaboration with one of the leading Italian fashion and design schools, with on-site training and know how transfer provided by leading fashion design and pattern maker graduates.

Northbaze Group investment in the project is a continuation of the value building strategy within the group and further adds to position Adiantes as a leading solution provider in a competitive landscape.

” The establishment of our new Development- & Innovation Centre is an important milestone in our ambition to become a leading solution partner in the leather goods industry. The related expansion of our capabilities in design and innovation has been extremely positively received by our customers and it provides further motivation to all staff on our path to excellency”, says Mauro Beck CEO of Adiantes Co., Ltd.

The new Development- & Innovation Centre has started operation officially since March 15th and it will be fully operational by June 1st.

Gothenburg the 22st of April, 2021.

