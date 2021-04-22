BW Offshore: 2021 Annual General Meeting – Notice

2021 Annual General Meeting – Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of BW Offshore Limited will be held at Washington Mall Phase 2, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 22 Church Street, HM 1189, Hamilton HM EX, Bermuda, on 14 May 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Bermuda time).

Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:



Chairman’s Letter Notice of the 2021 AGM Form of Proxy Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 15 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





