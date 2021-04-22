Ramsay Sante successfully refinanced its syndicated debt

English French

Paris, Thursday April 22, 2021

Ramsay Santé successfully refinanced its syndicated debt

On 22 April 2021, the Ramsay Santé Group refinanced its entire syndicated debt (TLB 1, 2 and 3), which was due in October 2022 and October 2024 and, for the first time, introduced social and environmental objectives to its debt.

Ramsay Santé as borrower has entered into a €1,650m term and revolving senior facilities agreement with BNP Paribas as coordinator and arranger, Crédit Agricole CIB and Mediobanca as arrangers, comprising two TLB facilities of €700m and €750m respectively, a €100m Capex facility and a €100m RCF. This senior debt, which matures on April 22, 2026 for up to €900m and on April 22, 2027 for up to €750m, has enabled the Group to refinance in whole its existing senior debt and is otherwise intended to finance the general corporate purpose of the Group, as well as acquisitions and capital expenditures for growth and reorganization.

Committed to a social and environmental policy across all its European sites, the Group has sought to combine its convictions with the optimization of its financing costs. The development of a company can only be sustainable if it combines economic, human and environmental interests. The implementation of the CSR strategy within Ramsay Santé is therefore based on the following three pillars:

The social pillar, which involves properly equipping, training and hiring our teams to ensure the highest level of quality care for our patients.

The societal pillar, which concerns commitment to the populations and territories where the Group operates.

The environmental pillar which implies having a reasoned vision of our activity to limit its impact on the environment.





For the first time, this new syndicated debt includes social and environmental criteria detailed in a framework document coordinated by Crédit Agricole CIB and reviewed by an independent expert. The applicable margins will be adjusted, upwards or downwards, depending on the degree of satisfaction of these objectives.

This transaction was very successfully received by a large number of international investors and was oversubscribed twice, to offer to Ramsay Santé one of the lowest financing margin for a 5-year maturity in the TLB market:

TLB 5 years for €700m at E+225bps / 99.75 OID

TLB 6 years for €750m at E+275bps / Par

Pascal Roché, CEO of the Group comments:

"Thank you to our historical and new investors: the fact that this refinancing was oversubscribed twice reflects their confidence in the solidity of our current model, the major role played by Ramsay Santé in the Covid crisis, and our ambition over the next five years to strengthen our strategy as an integrator of care pathways in Europe. It is also a very clear and coherent commitment by our Company to place social, environmental and societal issues at the heart of our concerns. "

About Ramsay Santé

After the acquisition of the Capio group in 2018, Ramsay Santé has become one of the European leaders in private hospitalization and primary care. The Group now has 36,000 employees and works with nearly 8,600 private practitioners.

Present in 5 countries, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy, the Group treats more than 7 million patients per year in its 350 establishments

In hospitalization, Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical treatments in three areas: Medicine-Surgery-Obstetrics (MCO), Follow-up and Rehabilitation Care (FRC) and Mental Health. Wherever it is present, the Group participates in public health service missions and in the healthcare network of the country, as in Sweden where the Group has more than a hundred local healthcare centers.

The quality and safety of care is the Group's priority in all the countries where it operates. This is why the Group is today one of the references in modern medicine, especially in ambulatory surgery and enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS).

The Group also invests more than €200 million every year in its establishments, whether in new surgical and imaging technologies, or in the construction and modernization of establishments. It also innovates at the service of patients with new digital tools and by developing its organizations to improve the efficiency of care.

