Leading Managed Services Provider Offers Ransomware Protection-as-a-Service Based on Cloudian-Veeam Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that Calligo, a leading end-to-end managed data services provider, has introduced a new Ransomware Protection-as-a-Service offering based on a Cloudian-Veeam data protection solution. The Cloudian-Veeam solution supports S3 Object Lock, enabling users to make backup data copies immutable and, therefore, invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. This data immutability—validated in government certification testing—ensures availability of an uninfected copy for quick, reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack.



Ransomware attacks increased 150% in 2020 according to Group-IB, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, and ransomware will continue to be one of the top global security threats this year. Unfortunately, traditional prevention efforts—such as phishing awareness training and anti-malware software—have proven either ineffective or unreliable.

Recognizing the need for a better solution to address the growing ransomware threat, Calligo turned to Veeam, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, and Cloudian. These two long-standing partners already provided the foundation for Calligo’s data protection service offerings.

Introduced early last year, the Cloudian-Veeam Object Lock solution provides ransomware protection within an end-to-end, on-premises backup architecture. The solution leverages Cloudian’s award-winning HyperStore object storage platform, enabling Object Lock to be fully automated in a trouble-free, lights-out operation. In addition, HyperStore locks down privileged (root) access to the systems that host the data so that no one can compromise the Object Lock data immutability.

“Calligo has a deep commitment to helping our customers improve their productivity and profitability by keeping their data safe, secure and readily available,” said Jon Williams, chief technology officer at Calligo. “With our new Cloudian and Veeam-powered ransomware protection service offering, we are able to assure our customers that their productivity need not be threatened even by such powerful and debilitating cybersecurity threats.”

“In partnership with Veeam, we’ve helped organizations around the world overcome the devastating operational and financial threat that ransomware poses,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “It’s especially gratifying to be working with a leading service provider like Calligo, as it enables us to bring the benefits of Object Lock ransomware protection to even more enterprises.”

To learn more, visit bit.ly/CloudianVeeamRansomwareProtection.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

