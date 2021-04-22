Proactive news headlines including Noxopharm, Aeris Resources, MGC Pharmaceuticals and archTIS

Sydney, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Noxopharm Ltd's (ASX:NOX) interim data on its NOXCOVID trial points to Veyonda® providing protection against the progression of severe inflammation associated with a worsening of the disease in patients with moderately severe COVID-19.

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) shares are up after an encouraging increase in gold resources at the Cracow Gold Operations in Queensland and further strong results from the Constellation deposit of the Tritton Copper Project in New South Wales.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (LON:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) (FRA:H5O) is acquiring MediCaNL Inc, an Israeli company providing specialist services worldwide to the pharmaceutical sector for the development of new medicines.

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has launched into the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market with several new customer wins that validate its portfolio of data security products.

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN) (OTCQB:CGMLF) continues to expand the footprint of its Julimar PGE-nickel-copper discovery near Perth, Western Australia, with strong new results from ongoing exploration seeing shares increase again this morning.

Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) has confirmed that all patients dosed in the first patient cohort in City of Hope's phase 1 CLTX CAR T cell clinical trial have advanced beyond the 28-day follow-up period without experiencing dose-limiting toxicities.

Lithium Australia NL's (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) incorporated joint venture, Soluna Australia Pty Ltd has received Clean Energy Council (CEC) approval for the 10K Pack HV pre-assembled battery systems for residential applications.

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has received high-grade assays from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its 100%-owned Mt Dimer Project, around 120 kilometres northeast of Southern Cross in Western Australia.

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS) (OTCQB:SNNSF) has boosted its outlook for the 2022 financial year off the back of continued growth in North America.

