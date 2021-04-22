Atos unveils global R&D Lab to drive innovation in Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Quantum

English French

Les Clayes-sous-Bois (Yvelines), France - April 22, 2021 – Atos today officially inaugurates its new global Research & Development Lab in Les Clayes-sous-Bois, in the greater Paris metropolitan area (Yvelines), France. The new 8,000 m2 lab, which hosts around 350 of Atos’ highly qualified engineers, provides a modern space dedicated to research in quantum computing, high-performance computing, edge, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Supported by the Ile-de-France Region and built on Atos’ existing site at Les Clayes-sous-Bois, which employs almost 1,000 people, this lab is another milestone in Atos’ strategy to develop and globally position the historical site of Clayes-sous-Bois and the Ile-de-France Region as a strong center of technical expertise. “Atos Quantum”, Atos’ quantum computing research program and the first major quantum industry program in Europe , benefits from an investment of €5 million from the Ile-de-France Region as part of its ‘Smart Industry’ strategy, adopted in July 2017.

Innovation to support the fight against global warming

Decarbonization is a key priority for Atos. The company is committed to reducing the global carbon emissions under its control and influence by 50% by 2025 and to achieve "zero net emissions", by 2028. The research developed in this new laboratory, meeting the highest environmental standards, will focus on innovation to support the fight against global warming, such as using quantum calculation or the energy efficiency of supercomputers to accelerate society's journey to carbon neutrality. Another example is the development of a ‘supercomputer brain’ that will be able to predict and optimize energy consumption based on the workload and the energy available in the electricity providers’ grids.

Inauguration Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony saw Valérie Pécresse, President of the Ile-de-France Regional Council say: “I am proud to be part of this development of the industry of the future in the Ile-de-France Region. This new building and investment show that we are preparing the future right here, right now. We are committed to making the Ile-de-France Region a territory of innovation, a digital leader at the heart of the economic fabric. This new R&D lab is in line with our plans to promote the implementation and development of strategic technologies, in particular quantum computing, in the Ile-de-France Region.”

“In partnership with the Ile-de-France Region, I am thrilled to officially open our new R&D Lab today which illustrates more than 50 years of research work carried out at our historical site of Clayes-sous-Bois. From this symbolic site we will drive forward our ambitious quantum computing program and develop strategic technologies, products and solutions that will be sold worldwide, and that will help shape a safe, decarbonized future” said Elie Girard, CEO Atos.

Atos Quantum: a global program

The R&D lab will accommodate the research work conducted as part of the Atos Quantum program, launched in 2016, which aims to accelerate the development of scientific and industry-relevant quantum computing use-cases. Atos researchers developed the Atos Quantum Learning Machine (Atos QLM), the world's highest-performing commercially available quantum simulator , which is already being used in numerous countries worldwide including Finland , France , Germany , India , Japan, the UK and the United States , empowering major research programs in various sectors like industry or energy . Atos also recently launched “Q-score”, the first universal quantum metrics, applicable to all programmable quantum processors, measures a quantum system’s effectiveness at handling real-life problems, rather than simply measuring its theoretical performance.

Watch the video presentation of the new Atos R&D laboratory at the following link: https://youtu.be/-TOyFZuf-LQ (in French). Elie Girard and Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Regional Council, discuss the new lab, followed by a virtual visit of the new site with Philippe Guiguen, Mayor of Clayes-sous-Bois and the entire Atos team: Sophie Proust, CTO; Pierre Barnabé Head of Big Data and Cybersecurity; Arnaud Bertrand, Director of Strategy and Innovation Big Data and Cybersecurity; Agnes Boudot, Director of HPC, AI & Quantum activities and Cyril Allouche, R&D Director, Quantum Computing.

